OBITUARY: Marilyn (Susie) Lee Smith Chastain

Marilyn (Susie) Lee Smith Chastain, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at Tsali Care Center in Cherokee, N.C., at the age of 80. She leaves behind a legacy of fierce love, unwavering loyalty, strong opinions, and countless memories that will continue to live on through the family she cherished.

Born May 18, 1946, in Swain County, N.C., Susie was the daughter of the late Stella Sneed and Noah Smith. A proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, she was deeply connected to her Cherokee heritage.

Susie spent her married life in Otto, N.C., where she raised her family alongside Tom Chastain. After 35 years of marriage, they divorced, though Susie remained deeply loved by the entire Chastain family. Throughout her life, she worked at multiple places in Franklin, most notably the Blue Bell Factory (Wrangler plant). She was especially proud of her time there, frequently sharing stories about the time the plant was featured in The Franklin Press after she and her co-workers were selected to make custom Wrangler blue jeans for NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Shaquille O’Neal.

A fierce sports fanatic, Susie knew every rule, every player, and never hesitated to loudly call out the referees. Her sports loyalties included the Miami Dolphins and Dan Marino, Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton, Pete Rose and the Cincinnati Reds, San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, and tennis greats Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

Her love for local athletics was just as strong. A longtime Franklin Panthers supporter and Franklin High School Booster Club member, she collected newspaper clippings and game programs dating back to the 1970’s. She faithfully supported her children and grandchildren through decades of Little League, high school, and college sports. She followed her son John through football, basketball and baseball, and her daughters in softball and basketball. She was a familiar face at fields and courts and was well known to the referees. In later years, one of her greatest joys was watching her great- grandson, Malachi Hayes play baseball, proudly carrying on the families love of sports.

Susie had a natural green thumb and loved every plant and flower. An amazing cook, she enjoyed watching hummingbirds reading, cross-stitching, sewing, listening to her impressive Elvis collection, and spending time with her family.

During her time at Tsali Care Center, she formed special bonds with nurses and staff. We would especially like to recognize Kim, Daniel, Linda, T.K., who held a very special place in Mom’s heart. You brought her comfort, smiles, and happiness in ways you may never fully realize. To all the nurses, CNAs, and staff who cared for her, thank you for your kindness, patience, and compassion. Our family will always be grateful.

We are deeply thankful to the ER and ICU staff at Harris Regional Hospital for the wonderful care they provided. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Four Seasons Hospice Care, especially Rebecca Birolin, for helping our mother pass peacefully and with dignity. They took care of all the difficult things so that we could simply be her family, hold her hand, love on her, and cherish every precious moment we had left together. For that we will be forever grateful.

Susie’s greatest pride was her family, especially her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is survived by her children, Latresa Chastain Hayes (Tim), Sharon Chastain Garner (Mark), Gail Chastain Gibson (Kent), and John A. Chastain (Susan Mathis); and her brother, John Wilbur Smith.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, LaDonna and Katrina Hayes, Cheyenne Carson (Britney), Michael Carson, Devan Gibson Wallace (Aaron), Austin Gibson (Riley Mayer), Caeden Chastain, Parker Mathis, and her JoJo. Her great grandchildren Malachi, Juleesa, Kemberr Hayes, Xavier, Zaeden, Zola, Draya, Major, Kenyan, and Kyler Carson, Cameron, Kellan, Nolan Gibson, Rykah and Rza Wallace; and great great-grandson; Jaxton Gibson; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved immensely.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Oscar Smith, Georgia Smith, Philip Smith, Phyllis Sequoyah, and Pat Smith; and a granddaughter, Juleesa Hayes.

Susie’s strength, humor, determination, and devotion touched everyone that knew her. She was truly one of a kind and will be forever missed, cherished, and loved.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at The Oconaluftee Island Park: US -441, Cherokee NC 28719.

Parking is located along US-441 or in the dedicated parking lot across the river on Acquoni Road, then cross over either of the two bridges to reach the island.