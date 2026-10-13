Fire Prevention Week held at CCS

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Cherokee Fire and Rescue and the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Wildland Fire Service are providing fire prevention education, demonstrations, and career exploration at Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Oct. 12-15 from pre-K to high school.

Tevin Smoker, a member of the EBCI and interim Fire Chief of Cherokee Fire and Rescue, said Fire Prevention Week in schools makes a difference for fire safety. “It’s very important to educate these kids because one thing we keep in mind is they bring it back home to the families and their parents. It’s a reminder for them, a checklist to make sure they’re safe…These kids, they have a unique mind and it’s just a reminder, check your smoke detectors. If they have a fire extinguisher, make sure it’s good. Make sure the doors are closed at night in case of a fire.”

Smoker added, “There are house fire cases where the kids woke their parents up and it’s because of fire prevention…With our new training officer, Keith [Kornegay], we sat down and came up with an idea of getting into schools on fire prevention weeks. And that’s not the only time. We educate the kids every time we come up here.”

Jae Winchester, CCS director of community affairs, said the firefighters are also presenting on career and workforce opportunities for 11th and 12th graders considering plans after graduation.

Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog also joined Fire Prevention Week and surprised students in their classrooms.