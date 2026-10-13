Ball receives Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has been recognized with an esteemed honor recognizing his service to veterans. Samuel Gerard Ball was presented the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award during a session of Annual Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) on the morning of Monday, Oct. 12.

Ball, an EBCI tribal member, serves as the program director for the EBCI Department of Military & Veterans Affairs.

According to the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Foundation, “The Legion of Honor Award Program, consisting of six honorable awards, publicly recognizes and pays tribute to outstanding members of society whose lives model the giving spirit and unconditional service to community, nation, and humanity without regard to race, religion, or creed exemplified by the Four Chaplains.”

The six awards include a Gold Medallion, Bronze Medallion, Humanitarian Award, Lifesaving Medallion, Legion of Honor Award, and the Junior Legion of Honor Award.

Gregory Hunt (USMC, Ret.), a 2017 recipient of the Bronze Medallions, presented the award to Ball. Hunt commented, “The Chapel was founded to honor four chaplains that, on Feb. 3, 1943, gave their life trying to save soldiers and sailors from the U.S.A.T. Dorchester who were dying in the freezing waters after a torpedo bombed their ship. Today, the Memorial Foundation honors those who give back to their community – locally, nationally, and internationally. Today, I am here to welcome a new member into our family of the Chapel – a member of your local community who has given of his time, his efforts of selfless service, and his military history as well.”

The four chaplains were: Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed.

Hunt read a portion of the four-page nomination letter for Ball. “When we think of selfless and uncompromising service to one’s community, family, and country, Samuel Gerard Ball comes to mind as a forerunner of those qualities and life mission. Having served in the United States Army for eight years, followed by a desire and love for serving and giving back, he began his civilian career in capacities where he was a public servant and continues to serve as an advocate for all veterans regardless of race, religion, and/or position in life.”

He continued, “Everything Gerard does and continues to do is done with an opportunity to show his love and commitment, compassion, dignity, and respect for veterans and their families to ensure they are taken care of.”

Hunt presented Ball with a certificate and lapel pin that accompany the Legion of Honor Award.

Following that presentation, Ball said, “It truly is something I’ll never forget. I just want to say thank you to our veteran community and the Cherokee community. Helping our veterans has been an eye-opening experience. I knew of our service and all we’ve done, but to be able to interact and bring that population back to the forefront and be able to assist them to get the services that they so rightly deserve has been a true honor and I enjoy that and coming to work every day to help them.”

Several EBCI tribal members have received awards previously including: former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Joyce Dugan, Bronze Medallion; the late EBCI Beloved Man Chief Robert S. Youngdeer, Bronze Medallion; the late PFC Reuben Taylor, Bronze Medallion; and Warren Dupree, Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143, Legion of Honor Award.