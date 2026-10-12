2026-27 EBCI Royalty crowned at Cherokee Indian Fair

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The newly crowned royalty of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) received their titles during the 114th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair, including Miss Cherokee Caedance Smith, Teen Miss Cherokee Nevayah Panther, Junior Miss Cherokee Khloe Sequoyah, Little Miss Cherokee Mattie Awee Moore, and Sr. Miss Cherokee Pearl Wolfe.

Smith, from Kolanvyi (Big Cove), was crowned Miss Cherokee during Parade Day on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Smith competed against contestants Abigail Taylor (first runner-up), Tayen Bridges (second runner-up), and Juanita Paz-Chalacha (third runner-up). For the public speaking portion of the pageant, Smith discussed tribal food sovereignty and the revitalization of traditional Cherokee foodways. In the talent portion, Smith presented a bear pelt she prepared herself and discussed the process and cultural significance. In traditional wear, Smith sported a bear pelt, earning ‘wows’ from the crowd. She wore 18th century historic Cherokee women’s attire, including an ivory trade shirt, burgundy wool wrap skirt, matching side seam leggings, buckskin pucker toe moccasins, a finger woven belt, a bear claw and teeth necklace, a legacy basket made by her great grandmother Helen Bradley Smith, and a traditional clubbed hairstyle.

Panther, from Kolanvyi and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), was crowned Teen Miss Cherokee during Elder’s Day on Thursday, Oct. 8. Panther competed against Khloe Cucumber (first runner-up) and Emma Maney (second runner-up). In the public speaking portion, Panther discussed health disparities in tribal communities. In the talent portion, Panther expertly shot two arrows at two targets, a deer and a bear, and explained the history and cultural practices of Cherokee hunting. In traditional wear, Panther wore 18th century historic Cherokee women’s attire, including a linen trade shirt, a blue wool wrap skirt adorned with white beads forming a snake design to honor her late uncle Samuel “Snake” Panther who was a U.S. Army veteran, matching side seam leggings, a white goose feather cape, buckskin pucker toe moccasins, a finger woven belt, blue bandolier bag, a white oak basket featuring the chief’s heart design, and a white eagle feather plume in her hair.

Sequoyah, from Aniwodihi (Painttown), was crowned Junior Miss Cherokee during Children’s Day on Wednesday, Oct. 7. She competed against Abelia Mahan-Flores (first runner-up) and Savannah Driver (second runner-up). In the first portion of the competition, each contestant modeled an outfit of their choice based on personal interest. Sequoyah wore nurse’s scrubs in honor of her late grandmother, Dianne Wildcatt, who inspired her dream to become a nurse. In the talent portion, Sequoyah shared her talent of sewing and the history of Cherokee women’s attire through handmade pieces. In traditional wear, Sequoyah wore 18th century historic Cherokee women’s attire, including a floral linen trade shirt, a black wool wrap skirt, matching side seam leggings, and buckskin pucker toe moccasins all made by Sequoyah, a finger woven belt, a white goose feather cape trimmed with eagle feathers, a white oak basket, and a silver brooch in her hair.

Moore was crowned Little Miss Cherokee during Children’s Day on Wednesday, Oct. 7. She competed against Jaxtyn Bark (first runner-up), Isabella Rodriguez (second runner-up), and Trinleigh Phillips (third runner-up). In the first portion of the pageant, Moore wore a military uniform in honor of her father who is currently deployed overseas and serves in the North Carolina National Guard. In the talent portion, Moore shared the history of the Trail of Tears and sang the Cherokee Lullaby. In traditional wear, Moore wore an olive-green linen trade shirt, a hunter green wool wrap skirt, matching side seam leggings, a light pink feather cape, buckskin pucker toe moccasins, a finger woven belt, a Dutch trade wampum bead necklace, and a rivercane basket made by her great grandmother Eva “Awee” Queen Wolfe for her mother, Amanda Moore, when she competed for Little Miss Cherokee over 33 years ago.

Wolfe was crowned Sr. Miss Cherokee during Elder’s Day on Thursday, Oct. 8. She competed against Deb Owle (first runner-up) and Janet Sneed Femiano (second runner-up). Wolfe wore a trade shirt, wrap skirt and side seam leggings made by the late Karen George, pucker toe moccasins she made herself, beadwork made by her sister, cousin, and herself, and a honeysuckle basket made by the late Irene Pheasant Wolfe. Wolfe won over the crowd when answering a question about the Seven Clans of the Cherokee and explaining that the Wolf Clan was “mean” and “always ready for war,” which is why she was a Wolfe.

The EBCI royalty are considered cultural ambassadors for the tribe and will appear at community events and events across Indian Country throughout the year.