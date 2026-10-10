OBITUARY: Tasdia Skye Cisneros

Tasdia Skye Cisneros, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at 06:30 at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

Tasdia Skye Cisneros was born on May 18, 1989, to the late Freda and Angel Cisneros. She went home to be reunited with them on Oct. 2, 2026.

Skye was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and proud of her Mexican heritage. She was a kind soul who would do anything for anyone. She would give to others, even if it meant going without. She will be missed by her family and many friends with whom she enjoyed spending time. She enjoyed making others laugh with her silly antics and corny jokes. Her sense of humor made it hard not to love her. She was a happy person who always made the best of any situation.

In addition to her parents, Skye is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Selma and Richard Wolfe of Cherokee, N.C., and her paternal grandparents, Estenio Cisneros Lara and Macrina Daz Almanza, both of Guanajuato, Mexico. She is also preceded in death by Uncle Segar Williams and Aunt Johnny Ruth Maney.

She is survived by her children, Esi, Roxy, Wahlalah, Kalanee, and Elias; her Significant other, Evard Bradley; sister, Angela Cisneros; aunt, Beth Wolfe (Robert Toad Arch); and uncles, Charles and John Wolfe (Donna). She also leaves behind close cousins that were like brothers and sisters to her: Seger, Richard, Tyler, and Shyreece Williams, as well as Ashlyn Caruthers and Shannon Swimmer.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 9 at Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial followed at John Wolfe Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C.

Pallbearers were Richard Williams, Seger Williams, Gatlin West, Alfred Welch, Joseph Solis and Robert Toad Arch.

Honorary Pallbearers were Tlyer Williams, Esi Cisneros-Warren and Evard Bradley.

Long house Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements