OBITUARY: Phyllis Elaine Jumper

Phyllis Elaine Jumper, 59, of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C. after a period of declining health.

She was the daughter of the late Jeremiah Jumper. Phyllis graduated from Robbinsville High School in 1985. She worked at Stanley Furniture from 1996 to 2014 and at Snowbird Youth Center from 2024 to 2026. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jeremiah Jumper; and her brother, Rick Jumper.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Jumper of Cherokee; brothers, Nathan Jumper of Robbinsville, N.C., and Danny Seay; mother, Jeanette Smoker Jumper; special friends, Lisa Crisp and Irene Turner, of Robbinsville, N.C.; nephew, Lyle “Corey” Jumper; nieces, Shantel Teesateskie and Melissa Seay; great nephews, Wesley Quinn Jumper and Kyzik Teesateskie; and great nieces, Kaniya Teesateskie and Cassidy Sudderth. One grandchild also survives.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 8 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church in Robbinsville, N.C., with Rev. Dan Teasdale officiating. Burial followed at Little Snowbird Baptist Cemetery in Robbinsville, NC.

Long House Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.