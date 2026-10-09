OBITUARY: Harold Kenneth Herron Jr.

Harold Kenneth Herron Jr., of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away at 57 surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. He was born on Oct. 29, 1968 in Cherokee, N.C. where he spent his early childhood before living on military bases while his stepfather served in the U.S. Air Force, graduating from Ramstein High School in Germany in 1987.

Harold was handy and ambitious with a sharp intellect. In his professional life, he began his career in the gaming industry as a slot machine mechanic, eventually climbing his way to high-level sales roles. With his experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry, he went on to achieve his lifelong dream of owning his own business, Max Bet Solutions, LLC.

Outside of work, he was fascinated by science and history and had a lifelong passion for learning. From rehabilitating injured birds on more than one occasion, to playing with his three beloved dogs he left behind, he had a soft spot for all living creatures. Harold was an avid outdoorsman with a voracious sense of adventure.

He was happiest when canoeing to remote camping spots, repelling cliffs, fishing or hiking—passions he loved sharing with his daughters since before they were old enough to walk.

Harold was preceded in death by his biological father, Harold Kenneth Herron Sr. He is survived by his daughters, Kacey and Kayla Herron; parents, Vivian Rose Kieffer and Daniel Kieffer; partner of 15 years, Thue McCanch; siblings, Kurt Herron and Beverly (Douglas) Delashmit; mother of his children, Joy Fritsch, as well as a large extended family and many close friends.

A date will be announced for his memorial service, which will be held in his hometown of Cherokee, N.C., in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, his daughters request donations in his honor to Save the Colorado, an organization that supports river conservation, ecosystem restoration, and environmental justice in order to preserve some of the places Harold loved most. savethecolorado.org/donate