OBITUARY: Richard (Uwena) Bradley

Aug. 29, 1971 – Oct. 5, 2026

Richard (Uwena) Bradley joined his dad, Morgan, in heaven on Monday, Oct. 5, surrounded by his close family and friends, after an extended illness.

He is survived by his loving, supportive wife, Candy, and his only son, Jayden. He is also survived by his mom, Loretta Bradley; brother, Michael; sisters, Dee Dee, TJ, and Shayna, also, Beth B. Grant (Drew), Alfred Bradley, and Sissy Reed (Charlie); nieces, Mika and Ani Bradley; and nephews Chum Bradley, CJ Grant and Keelan Jumper.

Richard held many jobs in his lifetime. He was a logger, he worked at The Cherokee’s, Davey Tree, Duke Power, The Boys Club, and ended up closing out a 20-year career with the EBCI in the Spring of 2024.

His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed dearly by all who knew him well. He was a huge fan of OU football and softball, the Cherokee Braves, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Acquoni Baptist Chapel. Brother Scotty Chekelelee will officiate with burial at Bradley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be CJ Grant, Greg French, Drew Grant, Tim Smith, John Reed, Jack Wachacha, Justin Montelongo, Darius West, Koi West, Delbert Ross, Rod Panther and the EBCI Facilities Grounds Crew.

Honorary Pallbearers are Pokey Hornbuckle and Chum Bradley.