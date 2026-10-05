SPEAKING OF FAITH: A close call: Part 4 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

The mission of BikerDownLiftedUp is to lead them to Jesus and His strength, His comfort, and His healing, both physically and spiritually. Sometimes God provides an opportunity to help them answer that ultimate question they all ask eventually. WHY ME? Ask them if they think they have had…a Close Call when they ask that.

Have you ever had a Close Call?

Have you ever had a close call with death?

That is what a close call means to many of us. But has the angel of death ever knocked on your door sometime in your Life and nearly called you away?

There are many ways we face death – Again, I do not mean to get all doom and gloom. It is not a favorite topic for most people. But we see it all the time, don’t we? We do not like talking about it much. We even take it for granted sometimes. We cheapen what death is.

Like on TV or the movies, we see people getting killed or murdered and amuse ourselves with the story, the drama…even comedy. We make jokes when we see the hero kill hundreds of bad guys and save the world.

How many kills did you count? Do you know what movie has the most kills in it? Someone has kept count. The actor, writer, producer, and director, Mel Gibson, is best known for the number of ways a director can film, in complete detail, a person being killed in battle or by nature.

We get all enthralled by the plot, the means, and the impact on the lives of those in the story. Sometimes it excites us, and sometimes it brings a tear to our eye. Sometimes it is very unpleasant.

Have you ever watched those crime drama documentaries about the murder of someone, or overdosed, or become enthralled with the autopsy of some celebrity and how they died? The mystery of their last hours. I have heard more passion from a backyard mechanic working on their truck.

Do those shows bring you to ‘Face Death?’ Or were you bored with the details, or disgusted with how people just threw away their lives on dangerous living, drugs, vanity, or lust? Amusing, isn’t it, how we can watch sin so unfazed these days?

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.