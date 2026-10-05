New Enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1 – Sept. 30 2026)

This is a list of new enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were officially enrolled between April 1- Sept. 30, 2026, who, unless otherwise prohibited by law, are eligible to receive a per capita distribution of distributable net gaming revenue for the period of April 1 – Sept. 30, 2026. This list is being published according to Cherokee Code Section 16C-4.
Jasper Shane Adams
Gracie Rose Akers
Kaydee Alice Arch
Kenzlee Braelyn Arch
Kymrie Olene Arch
Jagger Onyx Arkansas
Deweese Armando Armachain
Madisyn Sky Singer Arneach
Lilith Kolanv Ballard
Stevie Yonvadisi Barnes
Tomlin James Israel Bigwitch
Lucy Martha-Ajvtsv Ayidohi Bird
Lowen Anne Blalock
Sunnie Aligi Blythe
Alexis Ann Bradshaw
Bodhi Yona Brady
Amira Bryson
Ember Amara Laine Calhoun
Darius Brian Campbell
Makayla Rae Campbell
Micah Ray Adam Catolster
Aryanna Lynn Chiltoskie
James Lee Clasing
Jessica Rose Clasing
Joseph Ryu Clasing
Aiyana Dahlia Kay Coffey
Noah Lively Colindres
Emmie Adawehi Cook-Brown
Lawson Grant Cooper
Leo Wolfgang Cornelius
Bobby Edward Crowe
Copper Alora Townes Crowe
Eliana Grace Crowe
Koen Bhodie Crowe
Tilly Bell Crowe
Ashton Graham Cucumber, Jr.
Elias Scott Daniels
Inara Sophia Diaz-Watty
Sunday Estrella Esquivel
Wyatt Noble Ferguson
Leon Bishop Fitzsimmons
Brynlyn Tolitha Fortner
Sage Walela Fuller
Payton Saige Garland
U-Yu-Gi-Da Rome Garland
Edwin Smoky Noe Gaytan-Crowe
Mazie Lila George
Walton Patrick Ethan George
Koda James Gibbs
Leonxx Andrew Harris Gonzalez
Marcus Redstone Grant
Titus LaRue Griffin
Atlas Cruz Gurrola
Anais Kailyn Adai Harper
Bishop Warren Harper
Harlow Given Lee Harper
Eleanor Mae Hawkes
Skyline Rain Marie Hazard
Kenai Miller Hill
Calea Leilani Hornbuckle
Wanash Wadulishi Howell
Liam Josiah Dean Isbill
Kian Jasai Jackson
Kane Richard Johnson
Alleyah Lavelle Justice
Spencer John Kellogg
A’Zara Jaylanii King
Haiden Isiah James Lambert
Raylan Atsila Lawrence
Vanna Esmae Loray Lee Ledford
Inagei Lee-Cooper
Nyla Rose Lequire
Stetson Edward Cash Little
Avanna Renae Littlejohn Smith
Benson Kole Littlejohn
Hudsyn Tsula Livengood
Seren Lee Noquisi Long
Leilani Elowyn Lossiah Acosta
Akino Revan Lossiah
Willow Lossiah
Beau Brandon Lyons
Aiyana Nebula Marquez
LeJohn Mariano Marquez, Jr.
Malia A. Rae Marvel
Bayker Ray Tom McCoy
Ocean Kaia McMillan
Aria Jade Montelongo
Eliza Jaelyn Rose Montelongo
Kvhe Montelongo
Lincoln John Montelongo
Malakai Oliver Murphy
Kealani Lea Ortiz
Mikayla Marie Paddy
Adelynn Norleen Panther
Bentley Cayde Park
Bodie James Pepion
Knox James Pepion
Mateo Ali Ochoa Pete
Stormee Bliss Reyes
Mathis Chaske Kolt Rogers
Annabelle Grace Ross
Keziah Faye Adadolisdi Ross
Tiamera LaShae Saddler
Tierra LaShae Saddler
Joseph Antonino Salazar
Noah Grayhawk Schulze
Alister Clark Scott
Lorenzo Charles Xavier Sherrill
Dawson Kole Smith
Malia Cheyenne Smith
Ja’Daronn Eugene Squirrel
Sophia Monroe Stamey
Trinity Lee Stanberry
James Kanuna Standingdeer
Estella Nora Stone
Elodi Tawoka Swimmer
Birdie May Talalah
Jayda Elizabeth Taylor
Me-Li Phoebe Mystical Taylor
Sawyer William Taylor
Enis Thompson
Milo Remington Thompson-Davis
Lainey Rae Townsend
Riley Shae Townsend
Saint Hubert Eugene Tullos
Ryder Edward Alan Wade
August Sterling Waldroup
Ella Ruth Watkins
Aiden Michael White
Jaslin Angela Moon Wolf
Nicholas Antonio Zelaya