New Enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1 – Sept. 30 2026)

This is a list of new enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were officially enrolled between April 1- Sept. 30, 2026, who, unless otherwise prohibited by law, are eligible to receive a per capita distribution of distributable net gaming revenue for the period of April 1 – Sept. 30, 2026. This list is being published according to Cherokee Code Section 16C-4.

Jasper Shane Adams

Gracie Rose Akers

Kaydee Alice Arch

Kenzlee Braelyn Arch

Kymrie Olene Arch

Jagger Onyx Arkansas

Deweese Armando Armachain

Madisyn Sky Singer Arneach

Lilith Kolanv Ballard

Stevie Yonvadisi Barnes

Tomlin James Israel Bigwitch

Lucy Martha-Ajvtsv Ayidohi Bird

Lowen Anne Blalock

Sunnie Aligi Blythe

Alexis Ann Bradshaw

Bodhi Yona Brady

Amira Bryson

Ember Amara Laine Calhoun

Darius Brian Campbell

Makayla Rae Campbell

Micah Ray Adam Catolster

Aryanna Lynn Chiltoskie

James Lee Clasing

Jessica Rose Clasing

Joseph Ryu Clasing

Aiyana Dahlia Kay Coffey

Noah Lively Colindres

Emmie Adawehi Cook-Brown

Lawson Grant Cooper

Leo Wolfgang Cornelius

Bobby Edward Crowe

Copper Alora Townes Crowe

Eliana Grace Crowe

Koen Bhodie Crowe

Tilly Bell Crowe

Ashton Graham Cucumber, Jr.

Elias Scott Daniels

Inara Sophia Diaz-Watty

Sunday Estrella Esquivel

Wyatt Noble Ferguson

Leon Bishop Fitzsimmons

Brynlyn Tolitha Fortner

Sage Walela Fuller

Payton Saige Garland

U-Yu-Gi-Da Rome Garland

Edwin Smoky Noe Gaytan-Crowe

Mazie Lila George

Walton Patrick Ethan George

Koda James Gibbs

Leonxx Andrew Harris Gonzalez

Marcus Redstone Grant

Titus LaRue Griffin

Atlas Cruz Gurrola

Anais Kailyn Adai Harper

Bishop Warren Harper

Harlow Given Lee Harper

Eleanor Mae Hawkes

Skyline Rain Marie Hazard

Kenai Miller Hill

Calea Leilani Hornbuckle

Wanash Wadulishi Howell

Liam Josiah Dean Isbill

Kian Jasai Jackson

Kane Richard Johnson

Alleyah Lavelle Justice

Spencer John Kellogg

A’Zara Jaylanii King

Haiden Isiah James Lambert

Raylan Atsila Lawrence

Vanna Esmae Loray Lee Ledford

Inagei Lee-Cooper

Nyla Rose Lequire

Stetson Edward Cash Little

Avanna Renae Littlejohn Smith

Benson Kole Littlejohn

Hudsyn Tsula Livengood

Seren Lee Noquisi Long

Leilani Elowyn Lossiah Acosta

Akino Revan Lossiah

Willow Lossiah

Beau Brandon Lyons

Aiyana Nebula Marquez

LeJohn Mariano Marquez, Jr.

Malia A. Rae Marvel

Bayker Ray Tom McCoy

Ocean Kaia McMillan

Aria Jade Montelongo

Eliza Jaelyn Rose Montelongo

Kvhe Montelongo

Lincoln John Montelongo

Malakai Oliver Murphy

Kealani Lea Ortiz

Mikayla Marie Paddy

Adelynn Norleen Panther

Bentley Cayde Park

Bodie James Pepion

Knox James Pepion

Mateo Ali Ochoa Pete

Stormee Bliss Reyes

Mathis Chaske Kolt Rogers

Annabelle Grace Ross

Keziah Faye Adadolisdi Ross

Tiamera LaShae Saddler

Tierra LaShae Saddler

Joseph Antonino Salazar

Noah Grayhawk Schulze

Alister Clark Scott

Lorenzo Charles Xavier Sherrill

Dawson Kole Smith

Malia Cheyenne Smith

Ja’Daronn Eugene Squirrel

Sophia Monroe Stamey

Trinity Lee Stanberry

James Kanuna Standingdeer

Estella Nora Stone

Elodi Tawoka Swimmer

Birdie May Talalah

Jayda Elizabeth Taylor

Me-Li Phoebe Mystical Taylor

Sawyer William Taylor

Enis Thompson

Milo Remington Thompson-Davis

Lainey Rae Townsend

Riley Shae Townsend

Saint Hubert Eugene Tullos

Ryder Edward Alan Wade

August Sterling Waldroup

Ella Ruth Watkins

Aiden Michael White

Jaslin Angela Moon Wolf

Nicholas Antonio Zelaya