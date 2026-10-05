FOOTBALL: Cherokee tops Hayesville for Homecoming

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) hosted the Hayesville Yellowjackets at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C., on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2. Kingston Welch, who surpassed 1,000 yards on the season during this game, led the way for the Anitsvyasdi with 14 carries for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns.
SCORING SUMMARY
By Sheena Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant
1st Quarter
– 5:22 – HAYES – Lance Coker 25-yard pass to Crow Collins. PAT good. Hayesville 7 Cherokee 0.
– 4:48 – CHER – Jeron Martens 17-yard pass to Noah Watty. PAT good. Cherokee 7 Hayesville 7.
2nd Quarter
– 11:24 – CHER – Martens 28-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. PAT good. Cherokee 14 Hayesville 7.
– 7:42 – CHER – Kingston Welch 21-yard run. PAT blocked. Cherokee 20 Hayesville 7.
– 3:46 – HAYES – Dominick King 4-yard run. PAT good. Cherokee 20 Hayesville 14.
– 0:58 – CHER – Welch 48-yard run. Martens to Howlingcrane good for 2-point conversion. Cherokee 28 Hayesville 14.
3rd Quarter
– 9:23 – CHER – Martens 55-yard pass to Nashoba Tushka. PAT no good. Cherokee 34 Hayesville 14.
– 5:41 – HAYES – Coker 47-yard pass to Collins. PAT good. Cherokee 34 Hayesville 21.
4th Quarter
– 11:04 – CHER – Welch 86-yard run. Zaynon Taylor run good for 2-point conversion. Cherokee 42 Hayesville 21.
– 7:24 – CHER – Tushka 6-yard run. PAT no good. Cherokee 48 Hayesville 21.
– 4:29 – CHER – McKyan Panther 11-yard run. PAT good. Cherokee 55 Hayesville 21.
– 0:14 – CHER – Levi Tramper sacks Hayesville quarterback for safety. Cherokee 57 Hayesville 21.
FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 57 Hayesville 21
GAME STATISTICS
Cherokee stats per Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, Hayesville stats per Maxpreps
PASSING: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 6 of 15, 147 yds, 3 TD, long of 55; Kingston Welch 1 of 1, 3 yds, 2-point conversion throw. Hayesville – L. Coker 7 of 18, 140 yds, 2 TD, long of 53
RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 14 rush, 230 yds, 3 TD, long of 86; McKyan Panther 3 rush, 28 yds, 1 TD, long of 21; John Gloyne 3 rush, 27 yds; Nashoba Tushka 3 rush, 27 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 2 rush, 10 yds; Zaynon Taylor 1 rush, 3 yds, 2-point conversion run; Drallen Ledford 1 rush, 2 yds. Hayesville – D. Soto (junior) 2 rush, 15 yds; D. Soto (senior) 8 rush, 29 yds; C. Finn 8 rush 9 yds; D. King 5 rush 15 yds, 1 TD; K. Shaheen 5 rush 31 yds
RECEIVING: Cherokee – Nashoba Tushka 2 rec, 55 yds, 1 TD; Drallen Ledford 2 rec, 36 yds, long of 21; Tsula Howlingcrane 2 rec, 31 yds, 1 TD, 1 two-point conversion reception, long of 28; Noah Watty 2 rec, 28 yds, 1 TD, long of 17. Hayesville – D. Soto (junior) 1 rec, 2 yds; D. Bruggers 1 rec, 8 yds; C. Collins 3 rec, 106 yds, 2 TD, long of 53; E. Jones 2 rec, 24 yds
KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 for 19 yds. Hayesville – D. Soto (senior) 2 for 8 yds; D. Bruggers 1 for 24 yds; C. Finn 2 for 30 yds, P. Cordell 2 for 15 yds
PUNT RETURN: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 for 46 yds, Noah Watty 2 for 14 yds. Hayesville – C. Collins 1 for 0 yds
DEFENSIVE STATS: Cherokee –
- Drallen Ledford 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QB pressures
- Levi Tramper 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 5 QB pressures, 1 PBU, 1 safety
- Zaynon Taylor 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB pressures
- Noah Watty 7 tackles
- Spencer McCoy 6 tackles, 2 TFL
- Sonny Foalima, 6 tackles, 2 TFL
- Siah Teesateskie 6 tackles
- Kaden Cucumber 5 tackles, 2 PBU
- Kyitan Johnson 5 tackles
- Kimo Sokol 3 tackles, 1 PBU
- Nashoba Tushka 3 tackles
- John Gloyne 2 tackles
- Quinn Velazquez-Lossiah 2 tackles
- Colin Lossie 2 tackles
- Preston Roach 1 tackles, 2 QB pressures
- Aiden Larch 1 tackle
- Trenten Larch 1 tackle
- McKyan Panther 1 tackle
- Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle
- Greyson Ledford 1 tackle
- Tai Foalima 1 tackle
Hayesville –
- Soto (junior) 1 tackle
- Bruggers 3 tackles
- Hughes 1 tackle
- Collins 2 tackles
- Finn 1 tackle
- Cordell 1 tackle
- King 4 tackle, 1 TFL
- Caruso 1 tackle
- Shaheen 5 tackles
- Fullmer 5 tackles, 1 TFL
- Gorham 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
- Eller, 1 fumble recovery
KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 3 for 159 yds, long of 60, 1 touchback; Jonthan Escobar 6 for 238 yds, long of 45
PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 2 for 57 yds, long of 29. Hayesville – L. Coker 5 for 165 yds, long of 48
EXTRA POINTS: Jonathan Escobar 3 of 6 PAT, Tsula Howlingcrane 1 two-point conversion catch from Kingston Welch; Zaynon Taylor 1 two-point conversion run. Hayesville – J. Salas 3 of 3 PAT