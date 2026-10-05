FOOTBALL: Cherokee tops Hayesville for Homecoming

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) hosted the Hayesville Yellowjackets at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C., on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2. Kingston Welch, who surpassed 1,000 yards on the season during this game, led the way for the Anitsvyasdi with 14 carries for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns.

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant

1st Quarter

– 5:22 – HAYES – Lance Coker 25-yard pass to Crow Collins. PAT good. Hayesville 7 Cherokee 0.

– 4:48 – CHER – Jeron Martens 17-yard pass to Noah Watty. PAT good. Cherokee 7 Hayesville 7.

2nd Quarter

– 11:24 – CHER – Martens 28-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. PAT good. Cherokee 14 Hayesville 7.

– 7:42 – CHER – Kingston Welch 21-yard run. PAT blocked. Cherokee 20 Hayesville 7.

– 3:46 – HAYES – Dominick King 4-yard run. PAT good. Cherokee 20 Hayesville 14.

– 0:58 – CHER – Welch 48-yard run. Martens to Howlingcrane good for 2-point conversion. Cherokee 28 Hayesville 14.

3rd Quarter

– 9:23 – CHER – Martens 55-yard pass to Nashoba Tushka. PAT no good. Cherokee 34 Hayesville 14.

– 5:41 – HAYES – Coker 47-yard pass to Collins. PAT good. Cherokee 34 Hayesville 21.

4th Quarter

– 11:04 – CHER – Welch 86-yard run. Zaynon Taylor run good for 2-point conversion. Cherokee 42 Hayesville 21.

– 7:24 – CHER – Tushka 6-yard run. PAT no good. Cherokee 48 Hayesville 21.

– 4:29 – CHER – McKyan Panther 11-yard run. PAT good. Cherokee 55 Hayesville 21.

– 0:14 – CHER – Levi Tramper sacks Hayesville quarterback for safety. Cherokee 57 Hayesville 21.

FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 57 Hayesville 21

GAME STATISTICS

Cherokee stats per Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, Hayesville stats per Maxpreps

PASSING: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 6 of 15, 147 yds, 3 TD, long of 55; Kingston Welch 1 of 1, 3 yds, 2-point conversion throw. Hayesville – L. Coker 7 of 18, 140 yds, 2 TD, long of 53

RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 14 rush, 230 yds, 3 TD, long of 86; McKyan Panther 3 rush, 28 yds, 1 TD, long of 21; John Gloyne 3 rush, 27 yds; Nashoba Tushka 3 rush, 27 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 2 rush, 10 yds; Zaynon Taylor 1 rush, 3 yds, 2-point conversion run; Drallen Ledford 1 rush, 2 yds. Hayesville – D. Soto (junior) 2 rush, 15 yds; D. Soto (senior) 8 rush, 29 yds; C. Finn 8 rush 9 yds; D. King 5 rush 15 yds, 1 TD; K. Shaheen 5 rush 31 yds

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Nashoba Tushka 2 rec, 55 yds, 1 TD; Drallen Ledford 2 rec, 36 yds, long of 21; Tsula Howlingcrane 2 rec, 31 yds, 1 TD, 1 two-point conversion reception, long of 28; Noah Watty 2 rec, 28 yds, 1 TD, long of 17. Hayesville – D. Soto (junior) 1 rec, 2 yds; D. Bruggers 1 rec, 8 yds; C. Collins 3 rec, 106 yds, 2 TD, long of 53; E. Jones 2 rec, 24 yds

KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 for 19 yds. Hayesville – D. Soto (senior) 2 for 8 yds; D. Bruggers 1 for 24 yds; C. Finn 2 for 30 yds, P. Cordell 2 for 15 yds

PUNT RETURN: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 1 for 46 yds, Noah Watty 2 for 14 yds. Hayesville – C. Collins 1 for 0 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS: Cherokee –

Drallen Ledford 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QB pressures

Levi Tramper 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 5 QB pressures, 1 PBU, 1 safety

Zaynon Taylor 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB pressures

Noah Watty 7 tackles

Spencer McCoy 6 tackles, 2 TFL

Sonny Foalima, 6 tackles, 2 TFL

Siah Teesateskie 6 tackles

Kaden Cucumber 5 tackles, 2 PBU

Kyitan Johnson 5 tackles

Kimo Sokol 3 tackles, 1 PBU

Nashoba Tushka 3 tackles

John Gloyne 2 tackles

Quinn Velazquez-Lossiah 2 tackles

Colin Lossie 2 tackles

Preston Roach 1 tackles, 2 QB pressures

Aiden Larch 1 tackle

Trenten Larch 1 tackle

McKyan Panther 1 tackle

Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle

Greyson Ledford 1 tackle

Tai Foalima 1 tackle

Hayesville –

Soto (junior) 1 tackle

Bruggers 3 tackles

Hughes 1 tackle

Collins 2 tackles

Finn 1 tackle

Cordell 1 tackle

King 4 tackle, 1 TFL

Caruso 1 tackle

Shaheen 5 tackles

Fullmer 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Gorham 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Eller, 1 fumble recovery

KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 3 for 159 yds, long of 60, 1 touchback; Jonthan Escobar 6 for 238 yds, long of 45

PUNTS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 2 for 57 yds, long of 29. Hayesville – L. Coker 5 for 165 yds, long of 48

EXTRA POINTS: Jonathan Escobar 3 of 6 PAT, Tsula Howlingcrane 1 two-point conversion catch from Kingston Welch; Zaynon Taylor 1 two-point conversion run. Hayesville – J. Salas 3 of 3 PAT