Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1 – Sept. 30, 2026)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period of April 1 – Sept. 30, 2026, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

4/1/26 – Harold Luther Coleman, Executor Michelle Bell

4/3/26 – Michael Glenn Murphy, Executor Diana Murphy

4/3/26 – Lloyd Knowles Arneach, Executor Lloyd Arneach Jr.

4/5/26 – Joan Underwood

4/5/26 – Calfrieda Escobedo

4/5/26 – Martha Ann Sampson, Executor Alyssa Streets

4/9/26 – Deborah Lynn Jumper

4/9/26 – David Obidiah Swimmer

4/12/26 – Tammy Lee Reed

4/14/26 – Charlotte George, Executors Nathaniel Crowe and Daniel Crowe

4/16/26 – Daniel Montelongo

4/21/26 – Mary Louise Davis

4/23/26 – Mikah Jahim Lambert, Executor Nina Junaluska

4/24/26 – Kathleen Talalah

4/25/26 – Robin Joyce Jenkins

4/26/26 – Patricia Ann Panther, Executor Reyna Solis

4/30/26 – Sherman Goliath Taylor, Executor Shirley Taylor

5/1/26 – Bernadine Bradley, Executor Jarrett W. Bradley

5/8/26 – Bryson Eric Lambert

5/14/26 – Dustin Thomas Smith

5/15/26 – Vicky Renee Knapman

5/21/26 – Kristine Ellen Trottingwolf

5/24/26 – Robyn Michelle Bigmeat

5/26/26 – Velma Jean Hemphill, Executor Darrell J. Robertson

5/29/26 – William David Walkingstick

6/1/26 – Justin Patrick Adams

6/1/26 – Teresa Darlene Townsend

6/2/26 – Martina Raye Hudson

6/2/26 – Shauna Charmianne Teesatuskie

6/6/26 – Victor Dwayne Wildcatt

6/8/26 – Nannie Brown

6/11/26 – Jean Marie Curren, Executor Joanne Priester

6/14/26 – Kaytlin Elizabeth Jones

6/15/26 – Lucy Wilma Parker

6/16/26 – Sara Jane Lambert

6/20/26 – Howard Vincent Sneed, Executor Pamela Sue Sneed

6/21/26 – John Lawrence Laney, Jr., Executor Sherry Laney

6/23/26 – Deborah Lyne Thilenius, Executor Edward Thilenius

6/25/26 – Lewis Hamilton Harding

6/28/26 – Lillie Mae Larch

7/4/26 – Rosalinda Lowe

7/15/26 – Jerry Francis Parker

7/16/26 – James Wayne Maney, Executor Matthew Maney

7/16/26 – Carolina Angel Owle

7/18/26 – Franklin George Hornbuckle

7/18/26 – Mark Steven Lambert

7/20/26 – Alice Mae Lewis

7/21/26 – John William Radford, Executor Marcia E. Radford

7/28/26 – Billy Michael Lane

8/4/26 – Brandon Kyle Sampson

8/5/26 – Henry Martin Dover

8/10/26 – Celia Ann Smith, Executor Lula Jackson

8/11/26 – Edna Delois Hubbs

8/12/26 – Mary Jane Letts

8/15/26 – David Eugene Swayney

8/15/26 – Mona Tyane Ammons, Executor Kari G. Rattler

8/17/26 – Ruth Eldean Lossiah

8/19/26 – Douglas Eugene Ashe

8/25/26 – Kenneth Lee Baum, Jr.

8/26/26 – Elva Faye Drum

8/27/26 – Samuel Noah Cucumber, Executors Aaron and Patty Cucumber

8/29/26 – Jeffrey Allen Best

8/29/26 – Cova Jean Armstrong

8/31/26 – Regina Ledford

9/1/26 – Phillip Charles Pheasant

9/2/26 – Mary Louise Martin

9/6/26 – Sarah Nicole Toineeta

9/6/26 – Dwaine Patrick George

9/9/26 – Brenda Ann Sexton

9/13/26 – Diamond John Rattler

9/14/26 – Janice Faye Foltz

9/27/26 – Jarrett Cody Youngdeer