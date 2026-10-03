This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Tribal Nations across Indian Country recognize Orange Shirt Day

On Sept. 30, awareness events were held across Indian Country for Orange Shirt Day, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for Indian Boarding Schools.

Read more: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/orange-shirt-day-2026-events-and-gatherings/

B.I.E appoints Alex Red Corn as President of Haskell Indian Nations University

The Bureau of Indian Education recently appointed Dr. Alex Red Corn, a member of the Osage Nation, as the President of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan.

Read more: https://nativenewsonline.net/education/dr-alex-red-corn-named-president-of-haskell-indian-nations-university/

Trump visits Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

President Donald J. Trump held a campaign rally at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Okla. Oct. 1.

Read more: https://www.kosu.org/trump-rally-choctaw-nation