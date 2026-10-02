Ugvwiyuhi Social: September

Compiled by ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

Editor’s Note: Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks maintains a Facebook page to share public information. This report recaps the postings on his page. These are excerpts. We encourage you to visit the Chief’s page for full content and context.

Sept. 3: Statement issued by Ugvwiyuhi Hick expressing a position on Kituwah LLC and protecting Tribal investments. “When questions arise regarding an investment made by a Tribal enterprise on behalf of our Tribe, it is important that the appropriate diligence is taken to protect our interests and seek accountability.” He indicated that the matter referenced is currently in court and that he intends to “respect that process”.

Sept. 5: He congratulated the Cherokee Braves on their Battle of the Nations win.

Sept. 7: He acknowledged Labor Day and thanked the Tribal workforce for their contributions.

Sept. 8: A post by his staff celebrating his birthday.

Sept. 10: A post of a “From Darkness to Hope” flyer giving the date, time, and location of the event. A subsequent post featured pictures of the event. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said, “As Cherokee people, resilience has always been part of our story, but resilience does not mean we never struggle or that we have to face difficult times alone. Our strength has always been found in one another, in showing up, reaching out, listening, and making sure our people know help and hope are available.”

Sept. 10: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks condemned the statement of Texas Representative Brandon Gill, who “mocked the acknowledgement of Tribal homelands”. He said, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will continue to speak out when our history is misrepresented and when the sovereignty and experiences of Tribal Nations are dismissed for praise and applause. Acknowledging Indigenous history does not ask anyone to be ashamed of America. It asks America to be honest about itself.”

Sept. 11: The Ugvwiyuhi posted a 9-11 remembrance. He said, “On this anniversary, I ask that we remember those who were lost, keep their families in our thoughts, and honor the courage and sacrifice shown on Sept. 11, 2001.”

Sept. 14: He posted the Cherokee Indian Fair schedule.

Sept. 14: He attended the Dadiwonisi graduation ceremony. He said, “Last week, I had the honor of attending the Dadiwonisi graduation ceremony and celebrating another group of Cherokee language learners who have made an incredible commitment to our people and our future. One of the most powerful parts of the evening was just listening. To the newest Dadiwonisi graduates, Alaina Haney, Westin Smoker, Aisha Owle, Senea Fortenberry and Naomi Swimmer, congratulations. To our previous graduates who have continued learning and are now teaching, mentoring, speaking, and giving back to our community, sgi.”

Sept. 14: A post of a PHHS drive-thru flu clinic with date, time, and location.

Sept. 16: He reposted the Kituwah LLC monthly newsletter link.

Sept. 16: The Ugvwiyuhi issued a statement regarding the Clarity Act, celebrating the U.S. Senate vote against the proposed act. He said, in part, “I know many people hear “CLARITY Act” and think cryptocurrency, which is an important part of the bill. The cryptocurrency and prediction market industries teamed up to invest in and push the CLARITY Act. For Tribal Nations, it was the possibility that something that looks and operates like gambling could instead be falsely classified as a federally regulated financial product”.

Sept. 17: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks congratulated Deputy Chief of Staff Pam Staughan for being selected to serve on the Southwestern Community College Board of Trustees.

Sept. 17: He attended the unveiling of the new StoryWalk at the Cherokee County Clinic (September 9). He thanked those involved in bringing it to fruition.

Sept. 18: Posted a Water & Sewer traffic advisory for Acquoni Road.

Sept. 18: Posted a Bingo Night notice for September 24 with time and location.

Sept. 19: Posted a Water & Sewer notice about a discharge of untreated water at 1144 Birdtown Road, along with instructions for the public.

Sept. 19: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks congratulated Michael Bradley for earning “the individual gold medal and helping Team USA win its first-ever Senior Division team gold at the 2026 World Fly Fishing Championships.

Sept. 22: Posted a flyer for Bingo Night (containing date, time, and location).

Sept. 23: Reposted a COF report on Cherokee High School winning awards at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Sept. 23: Posted a video celebrating the first day of Fall.

Sept. 23: Posted, in three posts, an advisory of testimony at a Congressional hearing, Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, that encouraged the community to tune in. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stressed the importance of his testimony on H.R. 226, “This legislation is important to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and our continued efforts to reacquire our homelands in Tennessee. I’m honored to have the opportunity to speak on behalf of our Tribe and share with members of the Senate Committee why the return of these historic lands matters to our people. H.R. 226 gives us an opportunity to bring these significant lands back into trust. I believe we have a responsibility to advocate for our homelands and protect the places that tell our history. That responsibility is to our people today and to the generations who will come after us.”

Sept. 24: Posted a flyer for Bingo Night (containing date, time, and location).

Sept. 25: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks recapped a 2026 Quarterly 441 Corridor meeting that was held “earlier in the week” involving “the Executive team, Vice Chief’s Office, and Tribal Council. He also thanked the leadership in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. At the meeting, he said that Kituwah LLC “shared exciting news about a major development planned for the Exit 407 corridor in Spring 2027. The 407 Gateway to Adventure will be located off Interstate 40 at Exit 407, directly across from Buc-ee’s. The development is planned as a premier destination featuring a five-star hotel, attractions, dining, shopping, and family-friendly amenities. This investment represents another opportunity to strengthen tourism, support economic growth, and create a welcoming gateway for the millions of visitors traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains region each year.”

Sept. 25: A post regarding Dolly (Parton) Day and photos of the community wearing pink in remembrance.

Sept. 25: Ungvwiyuhi Hicks wished Cabe “Cody” Lambert a happy 100th birthday.

Sept. 25: Photos of the Community Bingo event. He said, “These gatherings are a good reminder of what makes our community special, coming together, enjoying each other’s company, and sharing a few laughs along the way”.

Sept. 28: Two separate flyer posts concerning the “Scare-okee” event (October 29th, 3 pm to 7 pm, Old High School site).

Sept. 30: Ungvwiyuhi Hicks posted, “I know there has been a great deal of concern in our community following the recent incident involving one of the elk. Our team reached out directly to Charles Sellars, Superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, who provided the following statement, ‘The park is aware of the petition and recent rumors suggesting that we plan to euthanize an elk that made contact with a visitor. These claims are false. The park has no plans to euthanize the animal. Our focus remains on educating visitors about the importance of giving elk ample space to ensure both visitor and wildlife safety.’”

Sept. 30: 3 posts with a flyer, photos, and a video about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation/Wear Orange Shirt Day and Every Child Matters Walk. He stated, “Every Child Matters’ acknowledges the thousands of Native children who were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools across the United States, where their cultures, languages, and traditions were stripped away.”