Senior Miss Cherokee 2025-26 Farewell

Shi-yo,

My name is Lisa Fowler Penick, and I am honored to have served as your 2025-2026 Senior Miss Cherokee.

I reside in the Yellowhill community with my husband, Charles, and our two Weiner dogs, Roscoe and Max. I have two children, Amanda Awee and Jackson Samuel, and I am Nene to six amazing grandchildren, Wyatt, Mattie, Hartleigh, Britt, Ella, and Amiyah. Each of them means the world to me and each of them has walked this journey with me.

Since being named Senior Miss Cherokee, I have had such a wonderful year representing my people. I’ve had the opportunity to attend local events, parades, Seminole Fair, Cherokee Night at the Swarm game, and Cherokee Holidays. Being able to attend these events has meant the world to me, creating memories that will last a lifetime. To highlight a couple of trips: Seminole Fair in Hollywood, Florida, where Little Miss and I had the best time, right up until we found ourselves stranded; and Cherokee Holidays in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where it was hot, hot, hot – like 105 degrees hot. No worries, though – we didn’t melt away.

On March 13, 2026, upon returning home from the Lady Braves’ back-to-back-to-back state championship title game, I was involved in an incident that would change my life forever. I sustained injuries from an attack by a family member. Since March, I’ve had hip surgery, received care and support from Tsali Care Center, attended weekly physical therapy, and made adjustments to my life so that I am able to keep on living. This incident changed my life, but it also gave me a voice – not just for myself, but for others who have experienced similar situations.

To my fellow elders – Sgi – for being my biggest supporters. It warms my heart every time someone asks, “How is our princess doing today?”. To those of you who lifted me up in prayer or sent encouragement along the way, I cannot begin to tell you how much your kindness has carried me. After the incident, I was left broken and unsure what the coming months would hold. But, through self-perseverance, encouragement, and strength from God, I have come out stronger and more blessed.

To my family – Charles, Amanda, Jackson, and my six grandchildren – thank you for standing beside me every step of this journey, through the celebrations and through the hardest days. You are the reason I kept going.

Thank you to my best friend, Deb Owle, who has been with me through this entire journey.

And to this community – thank you for the honor of representing you. It has truly been a blessing to serve as your 2025-2026 Senior Miss Cherokee. I carry this year, and all of you, with me always.

Sgi