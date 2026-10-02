EBCI Public Health and Human Services honors employees at Annual Division Gathering

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, NC – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) held the PHHS Division Gathering at the historic Kituwah Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The annual PHHS division gathering brought together staff from across the division to honor the employees’ dedication to the EBCI community.

PHHS Secretary Sonya Wachacha opened the event with remarks regarding the commitment and service of employees throughout the division. “Our employees serve the EBCI community in many different ways,” said Sonya Wachacha. “Every role contributes to our shared responsibility to care for our people, strengthen our community, and support one another.”

Human Services Director Anita Lossiah, provided a touching tribute to the life and career of Amy Yerka, whose impact will be remembered by colleagues and the community. “I have had the honor of getting to know Amy and the extraordinary impacts she made in her program,” remarked Director Lossiah. “She approached every interaction with genuine compassion, ensuring those in vulnerable situations felt heard, respected, and valued. Although she is no longer with us, the impact of her work and the lives she touched will continue to resonate throughout our community for years to come.”

The awards ceremony was introduced by PHHS Secretary Sonya Wachacha, who recognized the employees and programs that demonstrated excellent service to the community.

2026 PHHS Award Recipients

Group Harmony Award – Tori Bryson, Cherokee Choices

The Group Harmony Award is given to an individual who fosters teamwork, resolves conflict, and builds a supportive environment.

Interconnectedness Award – Lindsay Crowe, Family Support Services

The Interconnectedness Award honors an individual who builds strong partnerships, connects departments, and brings people together to achieve shared goals.

Strong Individual Character Award – Jessica Mitchell, Family Safety

The Strong Individual Character Award celebrates integrity, resilience, and ethical leadership. Recipients act as role models by demonstrating honesty, perseverance, and a commitment to doing what is right.

Compassionate Service Award – Alysa Roseman, EBCI WIC Program

The Compassionate Service Award recognizes an individual who provides care with empathy, kindness, and respect and who goes above and beyond to support the well-being of others.

Respect for Cherokee Heritage Award – Tamara Jackson, Family Safety Program

The Respect for Cherokee Heritage Award honors an individual who integrates Cherokee cultural values, languages, and traditions into daily work and helps strengthen cultural awareness throughout PHHS.

Value Families Award – Reva Toineeta, Family Support

The Value Families Award recognizes someone who prioritizes the health and well-being of families and works to create environments where families feel supported and valued.

Sense of Humor Award – Heather Singleton, Tribal In-Home Care Services

The Sense of Humor Award celebrates an individual who brings joy, laughter, and positivity to the workplace and recognizes the power of humor to build connections and lift spirits.

Generosity Award – Rebecca “Shelby” Parker, Cherokee Choices

The Generosity Award recognizes someone who selflessly gives time, knowledge, skills, and energy for the benefit of others without seeking recognition in return.

Enthusiasm Award – Katherine “Kate” Beddard

The Enthusiasm Award goes to an individual whose passion and energy inspire everyone around them. It celebrates dedication, motivation, and a positive spirit that lifts the entire team.

Commitment to Stewardship – Brittany Toineeta, Supplemental Health Insurance Program

The Commitment to Stewardship Award recognizes someone who demonstrates exceptional responsibility in managing and protecting the resources entrusted to PHHS and the community.

PHHS Champion Award | Employee of the Year – Dr. Nicolas Squirrell

The PHHS Champion Award is the highest individual honor in the division. This award goes to someone who embodies servant leadership and lives out all ten PHHS core values. A PHHS Champion is more than an outstanding employee. They inspire others and strengthen our organization and community through leadership and service.

For nine years, Nicolas has served through Family Safety with a commitment to improving outcomes for children and families while honoring Cherokee values, culture, and traditions.

His nomination describes a leader who understands that meaningful change happens through relationships. Nicolas builds partnerships across programs, departments, Tribal entities, and outside organizations, connecting people, resources, and perspectives to strengthen services for children and families.

One of the strongest examples is his work with the Family Safety licensing program. As a trainer, Nicolas has used the National Training and Development Curriculum to prepare foster and kinship parents to provide safe, nurturing, and culturally connected homes.

His impact has extended far beyond EBCI. Nicolas became an NTDC Ambassador, sharing knowledge and best practices with federally recognized tribes across the country as they strengthen their own foster care licensing programs. This work supports kinship care and opportunities for Native children to maintain connections to family, community, culture, and identity.

A Champion does more than achieve personally. A Champion brings others along. Nicolas teaches, mentors, collaborates, advocates, and shares what he knows.

Program of the Year Award – Tsalagi Public Health

Tsalagi Public Health demonstrates what it means to approach community health from both directions: preventing problems before they begin while also being there for people who need support today. Their work spans the prevention continuum through Botvin LifeSkills Training at Cherokee Central Schools, the EBCI Public Health Vending Machine Program, and the EBCI Syringe Service Program.

At Cherokee Central Schools, staff provide evidence-based LifeSkills education designed to strengthen students’ decision-making, coping, communication, problem-solving, and substance-use resistance skills. The 2026 Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey included 529 students in grades 6 through 12 and identified a broad downward shift in many substance-use indicators compared with previous survey years.

Between 2024 and 2026, current marijuana use among middle school students decreased from 10.3 percent to 4.7 percent, while current alcohol use decreased from 5.7 percent to 1.8 percent. Among high school students, current marijuana use decreased from 18.5 percent to 9.8 percent, and current alcohol use decreased from 11.1 percent to 5.6 percent.

Those trends are encouraging, and Tsalagi Public Health’s work recognizes that prevention is only one part of public health. Through the Public Health Vending Machine Program, staff track inventory and maintain access to essential health and harm reduction supplies. Through the Syringe Service Program, they provide sterile supplies, safer-use education, overdose-prevention resources, and connections to health and supportive services.

In addition to these services, Tsalagi Public Health has distributed more than 111,588 health and wellness supplies through its 12 Public Health Vending Machines strategically located throughout the community. Staff ensure these machines remain operational, regularly monitor inventory, and restock supplies to maintain consistent access to essential health and harm reduction resources. Their continued efforts help reduce barriers to care by making critical supplies readily available to community members when and where they need them.

Tsalagi Public Health shows us that public health is not one intervention or one program. It is prevention. It is access. It is education. It is data. It is partnership. And most importantly, it is people.

The mission of EBCI Public Health & Human Services is “HONORING our Cherokee community by PROVIDING excellent care, PROMOTING health, and SERVING in a culturally respectful way.” Visit our website at https://phhs.ebci-nsn.gov, and follow EBCI PHHS on Facebook (EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division), Instagram (@ebciphhs), and X (@ebciphhs).