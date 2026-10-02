COMMENTARY: The deer are out; here are some insurance, safety tips

By Mike Causey

N.C. Insurance Commissioner

Deer can be seen along roadways anytime of the year. However, the months of October, November and December account for 40% to 44% of all deer-vehicle collisions in the United States.

North Carolina, along with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas and Ohio, is among the top states in total number of automobile crashes with deer. Rural, wooded and agricultural areas, especially during dusk or dawn, are particularly susceptible to such crashes.

That means we need to take extra care over the next three months to limit the chances of hitting deer while we’re behind the wheel.

October through December is peak mating and movement season for deer, making collisions more likely.

Here are some practical tips to help you avoid deer collisions:

Stay alert during peak times. Deer are most active from dusk to early morning, especially the first couple of hours after sunset. Dawn is also a peak time for deer as they search for food.

Use high beam headlights when possible. High beams help you see farther, therefore allowing you to better avoid a collision. Flicking your lights may scare a deer out of the road.

Slow down in high-risk areas. While deer may wander into urban areas, wooded roads and areas near water or farmland have the highest activity.

If you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Avoid swerving, which can result in colliding with another car or running off the road and hitting a tree.

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane. If you do hit a deer, take photos of the damage. The insurance company will look for signs of deer impact, such as hair or blood. Do not wash your car until you’ve taken photos of the damage.

Take note of wildlife crossing signs, which may alert you to areas where animal collisions occur more frequently.

Increase following distance. This will give you more time to brake if the car in front of you must stop suddenly because of a deer.

Comprehensive automobile insurance, also called “other-than-collision” insurance, generally covers damage to your car if it collides with a deer. No insurance points will be assigned for striking an animal with a car.

Collision insurance doesn’t apply if you hit a deer directly. However, if you swerve and hit another vehicle or an object, that damage would be covered under collision insurance. Insurance points could be assigned resulting in increased insurance premiums.

Filing a comprehensive claim for a deer collision usually won’t affect your premium. However, swerving-related collisions could result in a higher premium.

If your vehicle strikes a deer, take the following steps:

Find a safe spot to pull over. Activate your hazard lights and stay inside the car until it is safe to get out.

Contact authorities if there are injuries, road hazards or if local regulations require you to report the crash.

Take photos or videos of the damage, including evidence of the deer.

Notify your insurance company promptly and provide the documentation as required.

If you need assistance, feel free to contact a consumer expert at the Department of Insurance. You may call 855-408-1212 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or you may visit www.ncdoi.gov.