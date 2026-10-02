COMMENTARY: Are you voting in the midterm elections?

By ROBERT JUMPER

Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Clyde, N.C.

“A sachem is a Wampanoag leader. In the early part of the 17th century Qusamequin (Yellow Feather) was the supreme sachem or ‘Massasoit’ of the Wampanoag. He or she was the consummate diplomat to his own and other nations, guided by a council of hand-picked advisors.

Each Wampanoag village had a sachem and a council of advisors made up of clan leaders who reported to the Massasoit but remained otherwise independent. The sachem was also responsible for village order and welfare and collected surplus food and other supplies to be redistributed among the needy. The settling of disputes, or peacekeeping, was a matter left to a council of elders.

Sound familiar? This early model of executive, legislative, and judicial branches of leadership was mirrored in the governing practices of tribes throughout the Algonquin and Iroquois regions and ultimately influenced the framework for the democracy we know today as the United States of America.”

The above was written by Paula Peters, Mashpee Wampanoag, historian and journalist. She wrote it for inclusion in an education initiative for the National Museum of the American Indian.

The concepts of representative republics predate European contact. As Ms. Peters points out, at least some of the colonial concepts of government came from observing the relationships within and among the tribal nations. We knew, as indigenous peoples, the power of unity and the desperate need to select, from our peoples, the wise and the learned to not only lead the communities, but to show our strength to the leaders of other nations, assess the intentions of those nations, and negotiate, peaceably, if possible, a path of mutual benefit and sustainability.

Every week, One Feather publishes a listing of all the legislation proposed or under consideration by the Congress of the United States that might impact Indian Country. We understand that what the federal government does with those pieces of legislation has the potential to impact our way of life either positively or negatively. One dramatic example of how that works in recent years is the passage of federal recognition for the Lumbee group. Beyond the economic ramifications, this legislation set a precedent in nation-to-nation recognition that affects the identity and sovereignty of long-established tribes.

How does all that relate to you and me voting in the midterm for federal, state, and municipal elections? Because every single congressman who cast a vote for or against Lumbee recognition was an elected official. The North Carolina representatives who supported the recognition were elected by people who have citizenship and residency in North Carolina, like us. And dual citizenship in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the United States allows us to have a say in who we will have to negotiate with in the future.

From federal recognition to state gaming compacts to county to tribe mutual aid agreements, we must interact with government entities. When I say, “we must”, I really mean, “we have a right to…” as tribal members and as dual citizens of these governments. We sometimes intermingle the terms “citizenship” and “race” when talking about our alignment or allegiance. I think we do so, at least in part, because in our culture and in our governing document, we discuss our identity by using the ambiguous word “membership”.

The word “race”, as defined by Merriam-Webster), is “any one of the groups that humans are often divided into based on physical traits regarded as common among people of shared ancestry”. One of the ways that we do that as Eastern Band members is using blood quantum to identify who among us belongs. The word “citizen” is defined as “a native or naturalized person who owes allegiance to a government and is entitled to protection from it”. To a large extent, that is what we have done by first living under a constitution, then the Charter, and subsequent Cherokee Code. The meaning of the word “member” is simply “one of the individuals composing a group”.

Many of us are passionate about legislation presented for consideration by our Dinilawigi (Tribal Council). Much of what is decided through resolutions and ordinances has a visible impact on how we live, what freedoms we enjoy, or restrictions we must endure. Those decisions matter to us. But those are not the only decisions in law that matter or should matter to us. We can strategize a path to gain the support of others through electing people to office who share our mindsets, our passions, and our commitment to nature, culture, people, and peace. Had we done a better job of that in past elections, maybe we would have seen more positive progress in the outcomes of tribal initiatives because of our relationships at the federal, state, and municipal levels. To that end, we must participate in those midterm elections, or any other opportunity to influence the governance of those nations we interact with.

Ms. Peters continues in her article: “By the mid-1700s, it was the Iroquois League governance based on the concept of unity achieved by their Great Law of Peace that got the attention of colonial leaders bent on independence from the mother country. In 1744, it was explained to colonial representatives gathered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, by the Iroquois leader Canassatego this way: ‘Our wise forefathers established Union and Amity between the Five Nations. This has made us formidable; this has given us great Weight and Authority with our neighboring Nations. We are a powerful Confederacy; and by your observing the same methods our wise forefathers have taken, you will acquire such Strength and power. Therefore, whatever befalls, never fall out with one another.”

A word for those who say voting doesn’t matter. I am not a big gambler. I am realistic about my chances of winning the lottery. I understand the odds are so great that it is very likely I will never “hit the jackpot”. But that doesn’t stop me from buying a lottery ticket. I can never get out of my head those corny commercials for the Publishers’ Clearinghouse sweepstakes. Their tagline was “You can’t win if you don’t enter.” Sure, there is a chance your vote won’t have a visible impact. But your lack of voting is a guarantee that you will have no impact at all.

“Every election impacts Indian Country. Every election matters. Every Native vote counts. Increasing Native representation in the election process is key to growing our political power. Each civic role plays a significant part in creating a better future for the next generation. With the youngest Native voters now entering the political process, the Native vote will continue to create and inspire change.” (nativevote.org).