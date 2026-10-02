Additional Airlifts planned for LeConte Lodge Recreation building demolition project

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is planning additional airlifts from Oct. 6-9 to remove materials from the demolished LeConte Lodge Recreation Building.

The scheduled airlifts are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and noon each day. In the event of hazardous weather, the park may delay airlifts or extend the time beyond the scheduled flight window. The park continues to work around adverse weather conditions, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved.

If weather prevents these airlifts from happening, the park has scheduled Oct. 10-12 as contingency dates.

Visitors driving US441/Newfound Gap Road near the Oconaluftee Overlook, just south of Newfound Gap, should expect temporary traffic delays while the helicopter loads and unloads materials.

LeConte Lodge will be closed to hikers during the flight windows due to safety regulations and quick turnaround times of the helicopter. Visitors will not be able to access LeConte Lodge gift shop, restrooms, water spigots or food and beverage services since they are within the safety perimeter. The gift shop and other services will reopen once the airlift operation ends.

Hikers on Mount Le Conte will have access to trails and overlooks around the mountain top during the airlift window. The park will station flaggers at three locations on trails near LeConte Lodge (see map) to advise and pause hikers during an active airlift. During the closures, hikers can access a composting privy at the Mount Le Conte Shelter since the shelter is currently closed due to bear activity. Water is available at the nearby spring on Trillium Gap Trail (boiling/treating recommended).

The LeConte Lodge Recreation Building, built between the late 1960s and early 1970s, has served as a gathering space and retreat for overnight guests from around the world for more than 50 years. Exposure to harsh weather at high elevation has caused significant deterioration to the building, beyond what can be rehabilitated. For the safety of visitors and employees, the park will remove the structure before replacing it later this year.

The park will construct a new recreation building in the same character and spirit as the beloved original, continuing its legacy as a central gathering place for lodge guests.