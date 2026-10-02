2025-26 EBCI Royalty Farewells

2025-2026 Miss Cherokee – Marcela Garcia

ᏏᏲ shiyo ᏂᎦᏓ nigada my name is ᏄᎾ nuna ᎤᎦᎾᏍᏓ uganasda

Marcela Garcia and I am your 2025-2026 Miss Cherokee, welcome to this year’s Cherokee Indian fair, I hope you all enjoy. As I say ᏕᏓᏓᎪᎲᏳ de-da-da-go-hv-yu, I wanna wish the contestants good luck, and to remember God is always with you protecting you as you travel and represent our tribe.

This opportunity was amazing and I am excited to pass it on in tears. Although my year is up I will carry all the things I learned with me and pass it down. Learning the importance of who I am, who I represent, having the ability to do the hard things, and to live with ᏙᎯ Tohi. This is what I will pass down to the future children of our tribe. ᏍᎩ Sgi to my sponsor’s, family & friends. From your 2025-2026 Miss Cherokee Marcela Garcia

2025-2026 Teen Miss Cherokee – Ava Walkingstick

Shi-yo Nigad (Hello Everyone)!

My name is Ava Walkingstick, I am the 18-year-old daughter of Candi and Monk Walkingstick. I have three sisters and one brother. We reside in the Birdtown Community, and I am a proud member of the Long Hair Clan.

In October of last year, I was crowned the 2025-2026 Teen Miss Cherokee. It has been an absolute honor serving as a good will ambassador for the EBCI & my fellow community members. This is something that I could never achieve alone and I have a lot of people to thank for such an opportunity.

First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for giving me the courage, guidance and wisdom to serve my people to the best of my abilities. My family for always encouraging and supporting me in all of my endeavors. My sponsors for believing in me enough to help me prepare to compete for the crown and supporting me throughout my reign once I won. I truly could not have done this without all of your support. To the Pageant Board for helping us navigate this crazy pageant life of events, traveling, and guiding us through all that we need to know to serve to the best of our ability. And lastly to you, my people, the EBCI Community! You all are so awesome for always supporting me and my fellow princesses. Whether it be an encouraging smile or words of wisdom while we are out in public.

It has truly been my honor to serve you and represent the EBCI as your 2025-2026 Teen Miss Cherokee!

Sgi (Thank You)!

Ava Walkingstick

2025-2026 junior Miss Cherokee – Keilani Arch

As my reign as Jr. Miss comes to an end, I am grateful for the memories, friendships, and opportunities this year has brought me. From attending parades, local community events to traveling to Florida, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

I have been honored to represent the EBCI and share our culture and traditions. Each experience has helped me grow as a person and got me out of my comfort zone. I want to thank everyone and my sponsors for helping me and supporting me during my reign as Jr. Miss Cherokee.

Sgi, your Jr. Miss Cherokee

2025-2026 Little Miss Cherokee – Alessandra Ramirez

Siyo,

My name is Alessandra Ramirez, I’m also known as Ro or Gitaya. I am the 10-year-old daughter of Adrianne and Jesse Ramirez. I am from the Bird Clan and I live in the Wolfetown Community with my parents, my brothers, Andreas and Christiano, and my little sister Leona.

I have enjoyed representing the EBCI as the 2025-2026 Little Miss Cherokee. I would like to give a special thank you to Dan and Rosie McCoy who have helped me since the very beginning with the pageant and continue to show me love and support. I also want to thank my parents who are always there for me. Thank you to all my family and friends. It has been a pleasure, and I wish I could name everyone that has helped me and cheered me on during my reign, but most importantly I want to thank God who made it all possible. Gvgeyu nigad! Sgi