EBCI receives $3.7 million grant to expand Burgess-Oocumma Veterans Memorial Cemetery

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Burgess-Oocumma Veterans Memorial Cemetery was dedicated in 2022, and now a sizable grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration (NCA) will help the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) honor its veterans for generations to come. A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion work is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Cemetery which is located in Wayohi (Wolftown) off of Jarrett Blythe Homestead Drive in Cherokee, N.C.

The Cemetery was named in memory and honor of Sgt. John Burgess and PFC John Edward Oocumma – both members of the EBCI who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Sgt. Burgess, a soldier with the 9th Infantry Division, was killed in action on April 18, 1969 at the age of 22 years. PFC Oocumma, a soldier with the 4th Infantry Division, was killed in action on Feb. 16, 1967 at the age of 25. Sgt. Burgess’ name appears on Panel W27, Line 105 of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and PFC Oocumma’s name appears on Panel 15E, Line 49.

For his service, Sgt. Burgess received the Silver Star with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. PFC Oocumma received the Silver Star, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

According to the NCA, the grant totals $3,739,379. Information from NCA states, “The tribal cemetery will serve veterans and their eligible family members. The grant will fund the cemetery with construction of 250 in-ground burial plots, 190 columbarium niches, memorial wall, maintenance building (partial), committal shelter, flag plaza, hardscape, landscape, and supporting infrastructure and equipment.”

Gerard Ball, EBCI Military & Veteran Affairs director, told the One Feather, “I am super excited about this opportunity and what it represents for our people and all of Indian Country. This has become a true legacy project that has become bigger than what it originally started out as and it is a true honor to be a part of this wonderful opportunity that will become truly hallowed ground that our people will be proud of.”

While meeting with VA officials recently in Washington, DC, Ball gave the following statement, “Our veterans carry more than one story of service. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are a living tribal people, rooted in our homeland, carrying language, kinship, memory, and responsibility forward through our military service to the United States. This military service can stand alongside enduring responsibility to a Tribal nation, family, and homeland.

This memorial cemetery brings those responsibilities together in one place: service, sovereignty, family, and homecoming. The 15th national tribal veteran’s cemetery in the United States should, therefore, be understood not only as a burial place, but as a Cherokee place of homecoming for veterans and families where we can honor the veteran, welcome the family, and preserve the Cherokee story.”

VA Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Sam Brown, said in a statement when the grant was announced, “These grants enable the states and tribes to better serve veterans and their families where they live. Because of this program, more than 94 percent of veterans living in the United States have access to the burial benefits they have earned at a cemetery within 75 miles of where they live.”