September report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

This is my Council Report for the month of September.

As a reminder, October is Annual Council Month. October brings a variety of events and activities for residents and visitors alike. As we welcome an increased number of visitors to our community, I ask for your patience as ongoing road construction projects may cause traffic delays and longer travel times throughout the area.

As always, my report follows the standard format below.

Project Updates

Upcoming Ribbon Cuttings & Grand Openings

Evidence Building Grand Opening Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

Nvdayeli Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

Big Cove Fire Station #3 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.



Ordinances Under Consideration

Ordinances that have been passed, withdrawn, or defeated will not appear on this list.

Ordinance Establishing an Elk Hunting Season Ordinance Amending Chapter 19-7 of the Cherokee Code Regarding Public Nuisances Ordinance Amending Spousal Inheritance Provisions in the Absence of a Will Ordinance Establishing a Committee on Aging and Disability within the Cherokee Code

Work Sessions

Upcoming Work Sessions

Oct. 15

9 a.m. – Tabled Resolution 294: Disbursement of TABCC Funds

10 a.m. – Tabled Ordinance 251: Amendment to Cherokee Code Chapter 28 Regarding Spousal Inheritance of Possessory Holdings

11 a.m. – Tabled Ordinance 212: Public Nuisance Ordinance Regarding Animals

1 p.m. – Golf Board

2 p.m. – Tabled Ordinance 252: Establishing the Committee on Aging and Disability

Oct. 21

1 p.m. – Cherokee Language Program

Monthly Update for Readers

This month’s update focuses on the upcoming Fall Festival. While our community enjoys many events throughout the year, I believe we can all agree that the Fall Festival holds a special place at the heart of our culture and community. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year, bringing people together to celebrate our traditions, reconnect with one another, and create lasting memories.

For this article, I would like to highlight the many programs, departments, volunteers, and individuals whose efforts are essential to making the week-long festivities possible. Much of the work happens behind the scenes, and it is important to recognize the dedication required to ensure the festival runs smoothly and successfully each year.

To fully appreciate what it takes to organize an event of this scale, we must recognize the many people and programs that work together as a team. The success of the Fall Festival is the result of year-round planning, coordination, and commitment.

The Cherokee Indian Fair Committee meets regularly throughout the year, not only to prepare for the upcoming festival but also to evaluate the previous year’s event. One of the committee’s most important meetings takes place after the festival concludes. During this review process, members discuss both the successes and the challenges experienced throughout the week. Questions such as “What worked well?” “What obstacles did we face?” and “How can we improve next year’s festival?” help guide future planning and decision-making.

This process requires a tremendous amount of time, effort, and dedication from every committee member. As EBCI members, we are often our own toughest critics because we care deeply about preserving and improving our traditions. For that reason, I want to personally thank everyone who contributes their time and energy to ensuring that residents and visitors alike have a memorable and enjoyable experience at the Fall Festival.

While most attendees see only the published schedule of events and choose which activities they would like to attend, there is an enormous amount of preparation required for each event. Careful planning, effective leadership, and coordination across multiple departments are necessary to ensure that events begin on time, operate safely, and provide a positive experience for everyone involved.

Before discussing this year’s schedule, I would like to recognize some of the many programs and organizations that play a vital role in the festival’s success. These include the Cherokee Welcome Center, Destination Marketing, EBCI Communications, EBCI Sanitation, Cherokee Tribal EMS, Cherokee Police Department, EBCI Cooperative Extension Office, Deer Clan Productions, EBCI Facilities Management, EBCI Tribal Construction, Tsali Manor Senior Center, Cherokee One Feather, EBCI PHHS, Cherokee Fire Department, Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143, the EBCI Pageant Board, the players representing their respective Indian Ball teams, and the communities that dedicate their time and resources to creating the community booths enjoyed by festival attendees.

This list is far from complete, and I am certain there are many others who deserve recognition. My goal is simply to provide an overview of the vast network of people, departments, organizations, and volunteers who work together to create a successful and memorable festival. As we enter this year’s celebration, I encourage all of us to do so with a spirit of appreciation for those who make it possible.

Day 1: Fair Week “Stick Off”

The first day of the festival kicks off the week’s activities with stickball games beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Unity Field. These games showcase one of our most treasured traditions and provide an opportunity for community members and visitors alike to witness the athleticism, skill, and cultural significance of the sport.

I would once again like to extend my sincere appreciation to all the players who participate. Your dedication honors our ancestors, strengthens our communities, and helps ensure that these traditions are passed on to future generations. Through your commitment, our culture continues to thrive, and for that we are all grateful.

Day 2: Parade Day

The official opening day of the 114th Cherokee Indian Fair begins with one of the most recognizable and anticipated traditions of the week, the Cherokee Indian Fair Parade. The parade brings together tribal programs, community organizations, schools, public safety agencies, local businesses, and families in a celebration that showcases the pride and spirit of our people. The festivities continue throughout the evening with welcoming ceremonies, cultural demonstrations, entertainment, and activities for attendees of all ages. The parade serves as a reminder of the strong sense of community that makes the Fair such a special event each year.

As the Fair officially opens, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the many attractions that make Fair Week a treasured tradition. Exhibits, arts and crafts, cultural displays, competitions, entertainment, and carnival activities continue throughout the grounds. This day offers families an opportunity to explore the various booths and exhibits while supporting the talented artists, craftspeople, and organizations that help preserve and promote Cherokee culture. The Fair is not only a celebration of who we are today but also a reflection of the traditions and values that have been passed down through generations.

Day 3: Children’s Day

Children’s Day is always one of the most exciting days of the Fair as the focus turns to our youngest tribal members. The day’s activities include special competitions, educational opportunities, cultural demonstrations, and hands-on activities designed specifically for children. From the Baby Crawling Contest to pottery and necklace-making classes, the schedule encourages participation while providing opportunities for children to learn about Cherokee traditions in fun and meaningful ways. Children’s Day represents an investment in the future of our tribe by creating experiences that help our youth develop pride in their culture and heritage.

Day 4: Elders Day

Elders Day is an opportunity to honor those who have dedicated their lives to preserving our traditions, values, language, and history. Our elders have served as teachers, leaders, caregivers, and storytellers, helping ensure that Cherokee culture continues to thrive from one generation to the next.

The day includes activities and programming designed specifically to celebrate their contributions, including fellowship opportunities, cultural demonstrations, competitions, traditional fashion showcases, and special recognitions. Most importantly, it provides a chance for us to express our gratitude to those who have carried the responsibility of preserving our heritage and strengthening our communities throughout their lives.

As we celebrate Elders Day, I encourage everyone to take a moment to thank the elders in their lives. Their wisdom, guidance, and leadership continue to shape our communities and inspire future generations.

Day 5: Veterans Day

Veterans Day is dedicated to recognizing the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our nation through military service. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has a proud history of military service, and this day provides an opportunity to honor the sacrifices and achievements of our veterans and their families.

The day’s events begin with the Mogadishu Mile and continue with a veterans breakfast, presentation of colors, recognition ceremonies, competitions, cultural activities, and educational demonstrations. These activities not only celebrate the service of our veterans but also help educate younger generations about the sacrifices made to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.

We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to those who have served. Their courage, commitment, and selflessness embody the values of service and sacrifice that continue to strengthen our community. Veterans Day stands as an important reminder that the freedoms we enjoy have been protected through the dedication of those willing to serve something greater than themselves.

The evening concludes with live entertainment, including a performance by American Idol finalist Braden Rumfelt, providing an exciting end to another meaningful day of celebration and recognition.

Day 6: Community Day

The final day of Fair Week is Community Day, a celebration of the bonds that unite us as Cherokee people. Community Day features friendly competitions between communities, traditional games, cultural activities, demonstrations, food contests, and entertainment that bring together participants from across the Qualla Boundary. Activities such as arrow and dart competitions, wood chopping, axe throwing, dancing, arm wrestling, lid tossing, marbles, fish game, and the frybread eating contest hosted by each community.

Community Day serves as a fitting conclusion to a week dedicated to culture, family, tradition, and fellowship. It reminds us that while the Fair lasts only a few days each year, the values it celebrates remain with us year-round. The week concludes with major entertainment performances, including Blaine Bailey and country music artist Dylan Scott, providing an exciting finish to another memorable Cherokee Indian Fair.

Closing Thoughts

As Fair Week approaches, I encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate not only the events themselves but also the countless individuals who work behind the scenes to make them possible. From planning committees and tribal programs to volunteers, performers, athletes, craftspeople, public safety personnel, and community members, every person plays a role in creating an event that reflects the best of who we are as Cherokee people.

The Cherokee Indian Fair is more than a festival. It is a celebration of our culture, our traditions, our communities, and our future. I hope everyone takes the opportunity to participate, support one another, and make memories that will last for years to come. Happy Fair Week, and I look forward to seeing everyone there.

Michael Stamper

Tribal Council Representative

Painttown Community

828-736-6192

mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov