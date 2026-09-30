September Planning Board meeting held; several ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings upcoming

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The monthly meeting of the Planning Board for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was held on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 21.

Brian Saunooke, nominated by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, was selected as the business representative for the board. Charles Bryson, who was nominated by Pat Oocumma and received the second most votes, will be selected if Saunooke rejects his selection. Janet Arch and Faith Long-Presley were also nominated.

Damon Lambert, director of engineering at Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA), requested approval for a piece of tribal property for a new outpatient child behavioral health building. Currently, children’s behavioral health is housed at the immediate care clinic near Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. Lambert said a new property is needed for several reasons including, the program has outgrown the space, CIHA does not own the building, the lease is up at the end of the year, and the leasers are not open to renewing the lease long term. Lambert added that adult behavioral health services and child behavioral health must remain separate, so CIHA budgeted a new building for fiscal year 2027. The building plan was also approved by the Health Board, upon the contingency that the Planning Board approve the property that CIHA wishes to lease from the EBCI for the building. Lambert said the requested property is on the other side of the new Tsali Care Center, so it would also be close to the CIHA campus.

The Planning Board requested that Lambert present the plan to Elawodi (Yellowhill) community club. They held the request until feedback could be given by the community.

T.W. Saunooke, director of housing, provided a program update. Saunooke said the general contractor for Whitetree Court sent out requests for quotations (RFQs) and got qualifications for all the subcontractors. Requests for proposals (RFPs) were released Sept. 22. Tribal Construction is about 90 percent complete with filling and compaction on the site. Construction is set to start at the end of October, beginning of November.

Macedonia Road is 97-98 percent complete. Fine grading is complete. Paving began Sept. 22.

The general contractor is on site for the Olivet housing development, which is 19 individual housing lots.

The Coopers Creek development environmental assessment has been submitted to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). Hydraulic analysis is complete. The project includes 13 individual housing units and 16 multi-family units in the first design phase.

RFPs have been released for the Whittier School site.

The environmental assessment for Emma Taylor Road has been submitted and should be reviewed by Sept. 30.

Big Cove Loop land swap has been passed by the Housing Board. Saunooke said he knows the tribe is in cost containment but asked for special consideration. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said they would set up a meeting to discuss what is possible.

Tyler Blankenship, director of infrastructure, provided a program update. Tribal Construction has completed 85 percent of Johnson Arch Road.

No closures will happen on Acquoni Road during the 114 th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair.

Annual Cherokee Indian Fair. Around 25 Swain County High School students did a site visit of the EBCI water treatment, wastewater treatment, and solid waste facilities.

Tribal Construction is looking at a November start date for the National Park restoration for the wash-out from Hurricane Helene.

The tree-cutting crew is on Lickstone Ridge cutting about five acres for an EBCI Natural Resources project.

Tribal Construction is also working on the Tribal Bingo site.

Tribal Construction, Cherokee Department of Transportation, and Water and Sewer are doing patching work on the roads.

Zachary Hicks, director of project management for housekeeping, provided a program update for facilities. The old Aniwodihi (Painttown) Gym is about 95 percent complete. The stickball platforms at UNITY field are complete. Modifications are underway for the Cherokee Fair exhibit hall at the Elawodi activity center.

Rebecca Bowe, manager of project management, provided a program update. The Cultural Grounds are undergoing final water tie-ins, sanitary sewer has begun, and storm water work is underway.

The archeological study at the old High School site will begin after the Cherokee Fair.

The old Elementary School site is waiting to hear if the grant is received, but a contract will go to Business Committee in October to start planning and rough grading on the site.

The Snowbird Cultural Language Facility feasibility study is about to wrap up.

Grading activities are ongoing at the John Crowe Complex.

Nvdiyeli Trail stairs, handrails and archways are installed. The new signage is up.

The Cherokee Central Schools construction will be finished in buildings A and B by the end of the year, and mostly complete with building C. By January and February, they will be moving on to buildings D, E, and F. She said the mold damage is not as extensive as they thought, so they are able to move through quicker than expected.

Permits have been secured from Jackson Co. for the meat processing facility. Tribal Construction will begin working on the site. The modules show up on Nov. 10.

The Archives Collection Facility design plan is 50 percent complete. The Museum of the Cherokee People and EBCI Finance are still looking at funding sources for construction of the project.

A grant was awarded for the Veterans Cemetery. They are looking to move into a construction contract. The project should start in the middle of October.

The planning and feasibility study for the Veterans Facility is wrapping up.

The Oconaluftee Indian Village bathroom construction is beginning.

There was a site walk conducted for the trout hatchery repair.

The new Brad Building project and Wood Yard project will begin in fiscal year 2027.

Cherokee Fitness Center back porch expansion will begin planning in fiscal year 2027 and construction in 2028. The pool in-fill improvements drawings will be completed by the end of this month, October at the latest.

The Evidence Building is nearly complete.

The Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Preparedness Building is in the process of surveying and a geotechnical study.

The Junaluska Museum Memorial Site received one bid that was much higher than desired. They are going to re-bid soon.

Construction is beginning on the IDD Enrichment Center.

Kim Deas, grants and planning coordinator for project management, listed six upcoming events:

Oct. 14 Evidence Building Grand Opening at 1 p.m.

Oct. 20 Nvdiyeli Trail Ribbon Cutting at 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 Big Cove Fire Department Renovations Ribbon Cutting at 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 Meat Processing Facility Groundbreaking at 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 Oconaluftee Indian Village Bathrooms Groundbreaking at 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 Veterans Cemetery Groundbreaking at 3 p.m.

Spencer McCoy, director of destination marketing, provided updates for the 114th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair.

Dylan Scott, a country music singer from Nashville, Tenn., is the headliner for the Cherokee Fair. Blaine Bailey is the opener for Scott. Bailey is a member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.

Don Burnstick, a Cree comedian, will also perform at the Fair.

Granny’s Kitchen will cater Elder’s Day.

The Cherokee Quiz Bowl will be hosted at the Fair by Cherokee fluent speaker and Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver and language learner David “Chunky” Jumper.

A KultureCity Sensory Activation trailer will be set up for people with sensory processing needs who may need a sensory break at the Fair.

The bleachers are upgraded and will have handrails. Three of the bleachers will have shade coverings for those who may need to seek relief from the heat. There will also be a shade cloth over the lawn.

The Auntie Earring Contest will be held and judged on Community Day.

60 parade participants have signed up so far. The goal is 75 and McCoy is confident they will achieve that goal by Fair Week.

25 different food and snack offerings have signed up as well.

Gerard Ball introduced the 5K Mogadishu Mile on the morning of Veterans Day.

There are upgraded restroom trailers this year with 26 total stalls. Some stalls are ADA compliant.

Sky Sampson, Secretary of Community, Education, and Recreation, gave program updates.