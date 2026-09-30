OBITUARY: Nancy Leopard Finger

Nancy Leopard Finger passed on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at the age of 93. She was born in Haywood County on Aug. 13, 1933, into a family of 13 children, to the late Frank and Alice (Ashe) Leopard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy M. Finger.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, David Finger, daughter, Anita (David) Smith; a sister, Jeanette Overby; brother-in-law, Wayne Finger; step grandson, Nathaniel (Leslie) Smith, and step great grandchildren, Caiden and Fern Smith.

Visitation will be at 12 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. at Garrett Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 3 with Reverend Jerry Nelson and Millard Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett Hillcrest.

Pallbearers will be Neil and Don Carpenter, Tommy and Terry Finger, Carroll Mehaffey, and Caiden Smith.

The family would like to thank Maggie Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation for years of care and compassion.