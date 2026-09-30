OBITUARY: Jarrett Cody Youngdeer

Jarrett Cody Youngdeer, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at 11:10 a.m. at his residence in Cherokee, N.C.

Jarrett was born on Dec. 28, 1984, in Sylva, N.C., to parents Jose Gomez Arana Sr., and the late Benny Youngdeer Wildcat. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Becky Arch Smith and Jimmy “Greasy” Bradley.

He is survived by his father, Jesus Gomez Arana Sr.; sons, Ostani Cole Youngdeer and Elijah Jae Youngdeer of Cherokee; daughter, Kayandra Elaine Youngdeer of Cherokee; brothers, Jordan Oocumma and Andy Arch of Cherokee, and Daniel, Jesus Jr., and Alejandro Arana of Florida; sisters, Vanessa John (Frank) of Cherokee and Maria Arana of Florida; nephews, Liam John, Orie John, Benny John, and Arthur John; and three grandchildren, Daeohna, Amiri, and Akari.

His smile, goofy laugh, and kindness will be missed. Continue to keep his family, friends, and Boss Baby Ohna in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C., with Pastor Greg Morgan and Rev. Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will follow at Drama Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.