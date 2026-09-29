SPEAKING OF FAITH: A Close Call, Part 3 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

HE SAVED YOU!

Everyone can identify and know what you are talking about with these statements. These examples are universal life experiences.

I can assure you I heard many of those stories after being in a ministry for downed bikers for several years. So many reports include statements like If that nurse had not been there driving along the same road on vacation, or if I had crashed ten more feet down the road, or if we had left just one minute before. If I had not looked in my rear-view mirror at that very moment…IF, IF, IF… and I believe every Word from those survivors. Some stories I can explain as God’s providence, but others were absolute miracles. I see miracles all the time, and I never take away from God what no one can explain.

Western North Carolina is a type of Mecca for motorcycle riders from all over the United States. Being so popular, it is also “Accident Central.” Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, N.C., is one of the Southeast’s biggest and best trauma centers. The reason there are so many accidents in Western North Carolina is simple. The area is some of the most beautiful country in the world. Because of all the beautiful mountains and twisty roads, people come from around the United States to challenge their skills. They ride Deal’s Gap and the Dragon’s Tail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Rattler, Rabbit Skin, Cherohala Skyway, and many other named stretches of road that bikers love to ride and test their skills or sadly search their limits. Usually, nine guys come to the area from some flatland country called Florida or Pennsylvania. Eight go back home to work and family. The other rider is laid up in Mission Hospital, wondering that big question. WHY ME?

Far too many people have looked up at the ceiling in pain with that question on their minds. Fortunately, they are the ones who did not suffer the worst. A minister never wants to become morbid about it, but instead, they must stay compassionate for those who are hurt. Never become numb to the constant presence of those who face tribulation and need to call on a Savior who can help with His divine grace and mercy.

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.

Editor’s note: Lamont H Fuchs, Ed.D. is the author of “Preacher Spurs” and “Preacher Spurs 2nd Edition”. Excerpts are published in the Cherokee One Feather with permission from the author. Both books are available for purchase from www.preacherspurs.com. The author’s email address is author@preacherspurs.com.