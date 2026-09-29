Federal legislative updates of interest to EBCI citizens (Sept. 29)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The One Feather provides weekly legislative updates on various pieces of federal legislation of interest to members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The bills are shown in the order in which they were introduced following the new bills for the week.

New this week

H.R. 10435 (Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas Recognition Act). This bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas.

Introduced: Sept. 16, 2026 by Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (D-Texas)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 16, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

Bills with recent action

There was no new recent action on bills.

Bills we’re currently watching

H.R. 226 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill would place 76 acres of land in eastern Tennessee into trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Included in that land are the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, the Chota Memorial, and the Tanasi Memorial sites.

Introduced: Jan. 7, 2025 by Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Action: This bill was passed in the House by a voice vote on Feb. 4, 2025. It was received in the Senate the next day and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. A hearing is scheduled in that Committee for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

Senate Bill 761 (Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act). This bill would establish the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies. According to Congress.gov, “Among other duties, the Commission must investigate the impacts and ongoing effects of the Indian Boarding School Policies – federal policies under which American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian children were forcibly removed from their family homes and placed in boarding schools.”

Introduced: Feb. 26, 2025 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. It was “ordered to be reported without amendment favorably” by the Committee on March 5, 2025. It was reported without amendment by Sen. Murkowski (R-Alaska), Senate Committee on Indian Affairs chairperson, on July 31, 2025. That same day, it was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders (Calendar No. 139).

H.R. 2412 (Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act). This bill would establish an Office for Indigenous Affairs and an Advisory Commission for Indigenous Peoples within the Department of State.

Introduced: March 27, 2025 by Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources on March 27, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 2929. (Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe recognition bill). This bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: April 17, 2025 by Rep. Donald G. Davis (D-N.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on April 17, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3255. (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025). This bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, a state-recognized group in Michigan.

Introduced: May 7, 2025 by Rep. Hillar J. Scholten (D-Mich.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on May 7, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3444. (Tribal Self-Determination and Co-Management in Forestry Act of 2025). This bill would “direct Federal land management agencies of the Department of the Interior to establish Tribal Co-Management Plans and to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into agreements with Indian Tribes and Tribal organizations for the performance of certain activities of the Forest Service, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: May 15, 2025 by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Agriculture. It was referred to the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands on June 3, 2025, and a hearing was held in that subcommittee on June 10, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 2022 (Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2025).This bill would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat Indian Tribal governments in the same manner as state governments for certain federal tax purposes, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: June 11, 2025 by U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance on Jun 11, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3956 (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Act of 2025). This bill would amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 “to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into self-determination contracts and self-governance agreements with Indian entities to administer the food distribution program on Indian reservations”.

Introduced: June 12, 2025 by Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Agriculture on June 12, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 2160 (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025). This bill seeks the same as H.R. 3255 (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025).

Introduced: June 25, 2025 by Sen. Gary C. Peters (D-Mich.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on June 25, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4276 (To amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act). According to congress.gov, this bill amends the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act “to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations”.

Introduced: July 2, 2025 by Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources as well as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 2, 2025. This bill was referred to the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs, and a hearing was held in that Subcommittee on Nov. 19, 2025.

Senate Bill 2211 (Special Diabetes Program Reauthorization Act of 2025). This bill seeks to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians. For both programs, it seeks funding in the amount of $160,000,000 for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Introduced: July 8, 2025 by Sen. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine)

Action: This will was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on July 8, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4463 (To amend the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993). The text of the legislation states, “Subsection (d) of section 7 of the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993 (Public Law 103–116), is amended by striking ‘; however, in no event may an individual be enrolled as a tribal member unless the individual is a lineal descendant of a person on the final base membership roll and has continued to maintain political relations with the Tribe’.”

Introduced: July 16, 2025 by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 16. It was referred to the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs on Sept. 4, 2025, and a hearing was held on this legislation in the subcommittee on Sept. 9, 2025. A Committee mark-up session was held on Feb. 11, 2026, and it was ordered to be reported by unanimous consent. It was reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources on April 2, 2026 and was placed on the Union Calendar that same day. The bill was passed by a voice vote in the House on June 2, 2026. It was received in the Senate and referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on June 3, 2026. A hearing is scheduled in this Committee on the Senate version of this bill (Senate Bill 3859) on Sept. 23, 2026.

H.R. 4596 (McCarren-Walter Technical Corrections Act). This bill would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to the right of members of federally recognized Indian Tribes in the United States and First Nations individuals in Canada to cross the borders of the United States”.

Introduced: July 22, 2025 by Rep. Timothy M. Kennedy (D-New York)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary on July 22, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4750 (To extend federal recognition to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia). This bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: July 23, 2025 by Rep. Eugene Simon Vindman (D-Va.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 23, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4712 (Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act). This bill would “amend the Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act to provide for advancements in public safety services to Indian communities, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: July 23, 2025 by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary as well as the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 23, 2025. There are no hearings scheduled for this bill in either committee as of press time.

Senate Bill 2452 (Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act). This bill would “amend the Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act to provide for advancements in public safety services to Indian communities, and for other purposes”. This bill is identical to H.R. 4712.

Introduced: July 24, 2025 by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 24, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 2564 (Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act). The opening text of the bill states it is “to ensure all federally recognized Tribes that are eligible for gaming in the United States are regulated under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act”.

It specifically seeks to amend Public Law 100-89 (Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama and Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas Restoration Act). Section 3 of the bill states, “This Act shall be construed to ensure the full applicability of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (25 U.S.C. 2701) to gaming activities on Indian lands of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Indian lands of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe.”

Introduced: July 31, 2025 by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 31, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 2577 (McCarren-Walter Technical Corrections Act). This bill would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to the right of members of a federally recognized Indian Tribe in the United States and First Nations individuals in Canada to cross the borders of the United States”. This bill is identical to H.R. 4596.

Introduced: July 31, 2025 by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on July 31, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 5354 (Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Modernization Act of 2026). This bill would simply reauthorize the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996. It is an identical bill to both Senate Bill 4276 and H.R. 8092.

Introduced: Aug. 6, 2026 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Aug. 6, 2026. An oversight hearing entitled “Examining Housing Needs in Native Communities” was held in that Committee on Sept. 16, 2026. A business meeting was held in that Committee on Sept. 23, 2026, and it advanced being reported favorably.

House Resolution 666 (Supporting the goals of Overdose Awareness Day and strengthening efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the United States). This House resolution states in part, “The House of Representatives (1) recognizes Overdose Awareness Day (reporter’s note – it is usually Aug. 31, but a specific date is not listed in the resolution) in the United States; (2) commits to advancing the passing bipartisan policies that reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and overdoses; and is dedicated to collaborating with states, localities, businesses, nongovernmental organizations, health care providers, patients, and families to support a comprehensive system that promotes prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery from opioid use disorder.”

Introduced: Aug. 29, 2025 by Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Action: This resolution was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Aug. 29, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this resolution as of press time.

H.R. 5144 {Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County, Virginia Federal Recognition Act}. This bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Sept. 4, 2025 by Rep. Jennifer A. Kiggans (R-Va.)

Action: The bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 4, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5257 (To reaffirm the trust status of land taken into trust). The full title of the bill states “To reaffirm the trust status of land taken into trust by the United States pursuant to the Act of June 18, 1934, for the benefit of an Indian Tribe that was federally recognized on the date that the land was taken into trust”.

Introduced: Sept. 10, 2025 by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 10, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5327 (To extend federal recognition to the Nottoway Tribe of Virginia). This bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Sept. 11, 2025 by Rep. Jennifer L. McClellen (D-Va.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 11, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 2832 (Native American Entrepreneurial and Opportunity Act of 2025). This bill would establish an Office of Native American Affairs within the Small Business Administration.

Introduced: Sept. 17, 2025 by Sen. John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on Sept. 17, 2025.

H.R. 5488 (To extend funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Indians). This bill would amend Title III of the Public Health Service Act to extend the funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Indians. It would approve “$160,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to remain available until expended”.

Introduced: Sept. 18, 2025 by Rep. Paul Ruiz (D-Calif.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Sept. 18, 2025.

H.R. 5739 (Italian Heroes and Heritage Act). This bill would “prohibit federal funds from being provided to any state or local government that celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day”. Section 2(a)(1) of this bill states, “Christopher Columbus set sail 533 years ago in 1492 to bravely cross the Atlantic Ocean and discovered new land that would soon after become known as America.”

Section 2(b) states, “It is the sense of Congress that Oct. 13 should continue to be celebrated nationwide as Christopher Columbus Day, as it has been since 1892, to honor our Italian-American heritage and our forefather, Christopher Columbus, who helped to discover this great land.”

Introduced: Oct. 10, 2025 by Rep. Michael A. Rulli (R-Ohio)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Oct. 10, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Resolution 450. (A resolution expressing support for the designation of the second Monday in October 2025 as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” to celebrate and honor Indigenous Peoples and their shared history and culture).The resolution states, “Columbus Day does not currently provide an opportunity to reflect on the stories and perseverance of the Indigenous Peoples of the lands that are now part of the United States; and where, prior to western contact, Indigenous Peoples lived and flourished in the lands that are now part of the United States for thousands of years”.

Introduced: Oct. 14, 2025 by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

Action: This resolution was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Oct. 14, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

House Resolution 809 (A resolution expressing support for the designation of the second Monday in October 2025 as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” to celebrate and honor Indigenous Peoples and their shared history and culture). This House resolution is identical to S. Res. 450 (above).

Introduced: Oct. 14, 2025 by Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.)

Action: This resolution was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Oct. 14, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 3041 (Tribal Warrant Fairness Act). This bill would “allow the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in certain tribal criminal matters”.

Introduced: Oct. 23, 2025 by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Oct. 23, 2025. This was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders on May 19, 2026. This bill was passed in the Senate by a voice vote on June 10, 2026. It was received in the House on June 15, 2026.

H.R. 5820 (Mono Lake Kootzaduka’a Tribe Recognition Act). This bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Mono Lake Kootzaduka’a Tribe of California and Nevada, a group based in Lee Vining, Calif.

Introduced: Oct. 24, 2025 by Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Oct. 24, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5869 (Tribal Water Infrastructure Grants Expansion Act). This bill would “amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act with respect to assistance for Indian Tribes”. According to the bill, “In addition to amounts otherwise made available under Title VI of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, there is authorized to be appropriated $500,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2026 through 2031 to make grants, in cooperation with the Director of the Indian Health Service…for (A) projects and activities eligible for assistance under 603(c) of such Act; and (B) training, technical assistance, and educational programs related to the operation and management of treatment works eligible for assistance…”

Introduced: Oct. 28, 2025 by Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Oct. 28, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5910 (To authorize leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for federally recognized Indian Tribes). As stated in the title, this bill would amend 69 Stat. 539, Chapter 615, 25 U.S.C. 514(a) to authorizes such leases.

Introduced: Nov. 4, 2025 by Rep. Harriet M. Hageman (R-Wyo.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Nov. 4, 2025. A Committee Consideration and Mark-up Session was held on Dec. 17, 2025, and the bill was reported and placed on the Union Calendar by the Committee on Jan. 14, 2026. This bill was passed by the House on a voice vote on March 3, 2026. It was received in the Senate and referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on March 4, 2026. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 3236 (A bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008). This is a “bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to ensure Tribal consultation and representation under the food distribution program on Indian reservations”.

Introduced: Nov. 20, 2025 by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on Nov. 20, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 6285 (Native Arts and Culture Promotion Act). This bill would amend the American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian Culture and Art Development Act Section 1521 to add the following subsection (c), “(2) For any grants made with respect to Native Hawaiian art and culture, the members of the governing board which is required to be established under paragraph (1) shall (A) include Native Hawaiians and individuals widely recognized in the field of Native Hawaiian art and culture.”

Introduced: Nov. 21, 2025 by Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Education and Workforce on Nov. 21, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 6206 (Protect Culturally Sensitive Information Act). According to the bill, the main purposes are,

“(1) to protect the confidentiality of culturally sensitive information provided by Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Entities, and Native Hawaiian Organizations to the federal government;

(2) to create a safe, respectful space for consultation between the federal government and Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Entities, and Native Hawaiian Organizations that encourages a free-flowing exchange of information and ideas”.

Introduced: Nov. 20, 2025 by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Nov. 20, 2025. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 3767 (A bill to establish Assistant Secretary for Indian Health). This bill would “amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to elevate the position of Director of the Indian Health Service within the Department of Health and Human Services to Assistant Secretary for Indian Health”.

Introduced: Feb. 3, 2026 by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Feb. 3, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 7325 (Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act of 2026). This bill would establish a Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies “to formally investigate, document, and report on the histories of Indian Boarding Schools, Indian Boarding School Policies, and the systematic and long-term effects of those schools and policies on Native American people”. If passed, an initial Commission Report would be required within four years and annual reports would be required from that point on.

Introduced: Feb. 3, 2026 by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Action: This House bill was referred to the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Committee on Education and Workforce on Feb. 3, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 7396 (Native American Entrepreneurial Opportunity Act). This bill would establish an Office of Native American Affairs within the Small Business Administration which “shall be responsible for establishing a working relationship with Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations by targeting programs of the Administration relating to entrepreneurial development, contracting, and capital access…”

Introduced: Feb. 5, 2026 by Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Small Business on Feb. 5, 2026, and a mark-up session was held on Feb. 11, 2026 where it was reported favorably (24-0 vote). The bill was passed by the House by a voice vote on June 23, 2026. It was received in the Senate and referred to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on June 24, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 7490 (Tribal Warrant Fairness Act). This bill will “allow the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in certain Tribal criminal matters.”

Introduced: Feb. 11, 2026 by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary on Feb. 11, 2026. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 7627 (Tribal Conservation Priorities Inclusion Act). This bill aims “to amend the Food Security Act of 1985 to include Indian Tribes in certain provisions relating to priority resource concerns”.

Introduced: Feb. 20, 2026 by Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Agriculture on Feb. 20, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 3945 (Tribal Police Department Parity Act). This bill aims “to ensure that federal laws that enable federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to access firearms apply to Tribal law enforcement agencies”.

Introduced: Feb. 26, 2026 by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance on Feb. 26, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 3946 (Tribal Firearm Access Act). This bill seeks “to allow members of federally recognized Tribes to use their tribal government identification documents in obtaining a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer”.

Introduced: Feb. 26, 2026 by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Feb. 26, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 7698 (Tribal Firearm Access Act). This bill seeks “to allow members of federally recognized tribes to use their tribal government identification documents in obtaining a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer”.

Introduced: Feb. 25, 2026 by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary on Feb. 25, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 7699 (Tribal Police Department Parity Act). This bill aims “to ensure that federal laws that enable federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to access firearms apply to tribal law enforcement agencies”.

Introduced: Feb. 25, 2026 by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary on Feb. 25, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 3994 (PRIME Meat Processing in Indian Country Act). This bill aims “to amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to authorize tribal meat inspection under that Act by tribal personnel”. In the title, PRIME means “Promoting Regulatory Independence, Mastery, and Expansion”.

Introduced: March 4, 2026 by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on March 4, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 4179 (AI/AN Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act). This bill seeks “to amend the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to require that equitable distribution of assistance include equitable distribution to Indian Tribes and tribal organizations”.

Introduced: March 24, 2026 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on March 24, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 8048 (AI/AN Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act). This bill seeks “to amend the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to require that equitable distribution of assistance include equitable distribution to Indian Tribes and tribal organizations”.

Introduced: March 24, 2026 by Rep. Adelita S. Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Education and Workforce on March 24, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 4276 (Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Modernization Act of 2026). This bill would simply “reauthorize the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996”. It is an identical bill to H.R. 8092.

Introduced: March 26, 2026 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on March 26, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 8092 (Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Modernization Act of 2026). This bill seeks “to reauthorize the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996”.

Introduced: March 26, 2026 by Rep. Troy Downing (R-Mont.)

Action: This will was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services on March 26, 2026. A hearing was held in this Committee on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

H.R. 8658. (Indian Health Service Emergency Claims Parity Act). This bill would “amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to modify the notification requirement for emergency contract health services for certain beneficiaries”.

Introduced: May 4, 2026 by Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-Utah)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on May 4, 2026. It was referred to the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Activities on May 12, 2026. A hearing was held in that subcommittee on July 15, 2026, and it was ordered to be reported by unanimous consent. The bill was discharged by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Aug. 27, 2026 and placed on the Union Calendar that same day. The bill was passed in the House by a voice vote on Sept. 14, 2026. It was received in the Senate the following day.

H.R. 8954 (Tribal Regulatory Reform Implementation Act of 2026). This bill would “amend the Indian Tribal Regulatory Reform and Business Development Act of 2000 to transfer certain administrative responsibilities to the Secretary of the Interior”.

Introduced: May 21, 2026 by Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on May 21, 2026. It was further referred to the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs on June 3, 2026. A hearing was held in that subcommittee on June 9, 2026.

Senate Bill 4976 (Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act of 2026). This bill seeks “to improve outcomes for Native children by empowering tribal communities, strengthening families, and increasing access to critical services”. The bill would establish the Advisory Committee on Tribal Juvenile Justice which would “provide advice and recommendations to the Administrator, the Attorney General, and Congress on all matters relating to juvenile justice, delinquency prevention and system improvement with respect to tribal youth”.

The bill also states, “Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of this Act, the Attorney General, in coordination with the Secretary of the Interior, shall conduct Tribal consultation and, after conducting that consultation, complete a study on the number and status of cases involving Native American missing children and youth, including the scope and context of those cases that are connected to juvenile justice system involvement, child welfare system involvement, and non-custodial parent abduction, including domestic violence, sexual assault, homicide, drug activity, stalking, and human trafficking.”

Introduced: July 14, 2026 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 14, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 5132 (A bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008). The full text of this legislation is not yet available. The title currently states, “A bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to allow for dual enrollment in the supplemental nutrition assistance program and the food distribution program on Indian reservations.”

Introduced: July 23, 2026 by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on July 23, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Senate Bill 5299 (Native Language Educators in Classrooms Act). This bill seeks “to amend the Head Start Act to establish tribal certification standards for Indian Head Start programs”.

Introduced: Aug. 6, 2026 by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Aug. 6, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 10205 (REACH Our Tribes Act). This bill would “amend the Federal Crop Insurance Reform and Department of Agriculture Reorganization Act of 1994 to establish a budgetary Tribal Government consultation process at the Department of Agriculture”.

Introduced: Sept. 1, 2026 by Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the House Committee on Financial Services on Sept. 1, 2026. There are no scheduled hearings in those Committees for this bill as of press time.

Here is the contact information for your federal legislators:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.): https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me

Sen. Tedd Budd (R-N.C.): https://www.budd.senate.gov/contact/

11th District Congressional Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.): https://edwards.house.gov/contact

https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member