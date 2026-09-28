FOOTBALL: Murphy 44 Cherokee 23

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) traveled to the Murphy Bulldogs on the evening of Friday, Sept. 25. FINAL SCORE: Murphy 44 Cherokee 23.

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty

One Feather Assistant

1st Quarter

– 6:05 – MURPHY – Peyton Bain 27-yard pass to Grayson Hall. 2-point conversion good. Murphy 8 Cherokee 0.

– 3:56 – MURPHY – Blake Davis 9-yard run. PAT good. Murphy 15 Cherokee 0.

– 1:53 – MURPHY – Bain 25-yard pass to Anthony Catuto. PAT good. Murphy 22 Cherokee 0.

2nd Quarter

– 6:32 – MURPHY – Cameron Clem 14-yard run. 2-point conversion good. Murphy 30 Cherokee 0.

– 0:54 – MURPHY – Bain 38-yard pass to Hall. PAT good. Murphy 37 Cherokee 0.

3rd Quarter

– 10:13 – CHER – Kaden Cucumber interception and 51-yard run for TD. PAT good. Murphy 37 Cherokee 7.

– 8:01 – MURPHY – Hall kickoff return (yardage unavailable) for TD. PAT good. Murphy 44 Cherokee 7

4th Quarter

– 9:45 – CHER – Kingston Welch 5-yard run. 2-point conversion good. Murphy 44 Cherokee 15

– 2:15 – CHER – Welch 3-yard run. 2-point conversion good. Murphy 44 Cherokee 23

FINAL SCORE: Murphy 44 Cherokee 23

GAME STATISTICS

Statistics per Cherokee Central Schools

Note: Statistics for Murphy were not available by press time.

PASSING: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 1 of 9, 9 yds, 2 INT

RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 32 for 182 yds, 2 TD; Nashoba Tushka 2 for 9 yds; Noah Watty, 1 for 3 yds

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Noah Watty 1 for 9 yds

KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 3 for 92 yds, long of 39; Tsula Howlingcrane 1 fo 27 yds; Noah Watty 1 for 20 yds; Mack Burgess 1 for 8 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 7 tackles; Sonny Foalima 5 tackles; Levi Tramper 4 tackles; Drallen Ledford, 4 tackles, 3 QB pressures; Tsula Howlingcrane 4 tackles; Kyitan Johnson 4 tackles, 1 QB pressure; Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles, 1 interception return for a 58-yard TD; Noah Watty 3 tackles; Zaynon Taylor 1 tackle, 1 QB pressure; McKyan Panther 1 tackle; Kodesgi Jackson 1 tackle; Nashoba Tushka 1 tackle; Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle; Waya Hernandez 1 tackle

KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 3 for 129 yds, long of 58