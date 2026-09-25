OBITUARY: Thomas Franklin Goolsby

Thomas Franklin Goolsby, 69, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, NC.

A native of the Justice Community in Franklin County, he was the son of the late George and Margie Goolsby, a 1975 graduate of Edward Best High School and attended Louisburg College. Tom served alongside his father, George Goolsby Sr., as a Justice Volunteer Fireman during the late 1970s and 80s. He was also a long-distance truck driver. Later in life, Tom moved to the Cherokee Community. At one point, he was a dealer at Herrah’s. He also helped maintain the campground where he resided for 27 years and was affectionately known as The Mayor of Wolf Camp. Tom’s favorite pastimes included singing and playing his guitar and tinkering with cars and motorcycles. He loved NASCAR. In fact, he and his tractor-trailer were in a scene in the movie Days of Thunder.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Jr., also of the Justice Community; an infant niece, Sarah Ellen Goolsby; and granddaughter, Ashley Carpenter.

He is survived by his sisters, Jean Lord (Jerry) of DeBary, Fla., and Cindy Goolsby (Scott Hunt) of Louisburg, N.C.; and stepdaughter, Kimberly Goodwin of Roseville. He also had several nephews and nieces, grandchildren, and cousins across the state.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity or to the GoFundMe set up by Thomas’ family to help defray costs.

Long House Funeral Services, Cherokee, N.C., is in charge of arrangements