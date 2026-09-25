OBITUARY: Doris Hill

Doris Hill, 81, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Born on May 20, 1945, in Hickory, N.C., she was retired from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. She worked in many jobs throughout her life in housekeeping and for many years at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Oconaluftee Visitor Center.

She was preceded in her death by her parents, William Tate Powell and Katherine Powell Lockman; one brother, Larry Powell; and granddaughter, Angelique Cepeda.

She leaves behind her cherished memory to her family: Jerry Sampson, her caring partner for 30 years; her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Genia Huffman, Darren and Debby Huffman; her sister, Shelia (Chi Chi) Lail; six grandchildren, Josh, Faith, Catherine, Jami, Jesse and Zackery; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor her life with our love and affection will be held in the Autumn of October, her favorite time of the year. The date and location will be announced at a later time.