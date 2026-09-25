COMMENTARY: Fire Prevention Week continues emphasis on charging batteries safely

By Mike Causey

N.C. Insurance Commissioner

Every year in early October, many state insurance departments join the National Fire Prevention Association and fire departments across the county in observing National Fire Prevention Week.

This year, National Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 4-10, which includes Oct. 9, the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The 2026 campaign continues emphasis on safe charging habits for lithium-ion batteries, the kind of batteries that power our cell phones, tablets, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, scooters and many toys. This year’s National Fire Prevention Week theme is: Charge into fire safety: Safe charging is a superpower.”

A couple of lithium-ion battery fires in January 2025 illustrate the seriousness of these devices overheating. One occurred in Queens, New York, the other in Monterey County, California.

In the Queens fire, a lithium-ion battery sparked a townhouse fire, igniting several e-bikes stored in a driveway. Three residents suffered injuries, along with a firefighter responding to the fire.

In Monterey County, California, a fire broke out at a lithium-ion battery storage facility, triggering a massive wildlife-like blaze. The fire forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 nearby residents. Schools were closed and a state of emergency was declared.

Modern lithium-ion batteries provide a long-lasting energy source. But they can heat up while being charged. Taking precautions when charging these batteries can minimize the risk of fire.

Here are some ways you can help protect your loved ones, your home and your neighborhood when you charge your devices powered by lithium-ion batteries:

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for the stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product. That means it meets established safety standards. Some products sold online and in stores may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices safely. One key is to use quality charging equipment, like the cables that come with your device. If you need a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved.

Charge your device on a hard surface, like a table or countertop. Charging it on a pillow, a bed or a sofa could cause a fire.

Don’t overcharge your device.

Here’s another helpful tip. When your battery has run its course, dispose of it properly. Experts suggest not throwing lithium-ion batteries in a regular trash or recycling bin. They could catch fire.

Instead, recycle your device or battery at a safe recycling station. You can visit www.call2recycle.org and enter your zip code to find a nearby battery recycling drop-off spot.

Lithium-ion batteries make our lives more convenient. With the proliferation of such battery-powered devices, it’s more important than ever to practice fire safety habits. Please join me in this effort to keep our families and homes safe.