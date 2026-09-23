SPEAKING OF FAITH: A close call – Part 2 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29; 1 Timothy 2:3-4; Luke 15:7

Heavens Saints is a 35+ year motorcycle ministry founded by a former Hells Angel, Barry Mason. Because of a praying mother and his trials and tribulations, he became a new man when Jesus came into his Life (Mayson & Marco, 1982). As a result, he founded a motorcycle ministry, and it is this organization I joined many years ago that ordained me as a minister. Since then, I have actively served alongside other Christian biker organizations, sharing our faith in Jesus with those who will not set foot in a church to hear His Word.

Ten years ago (at the time of this writing), I was called to another ministry named BikerDownLiftedUp. BDLU is a 501c3 – nonprofit organization. The mission of BikerDownLiftedUp is dedicated to prayer, ministry, and financial support of motorcycle accident victims and their families.

After someone has survived a severe motorcycle accident, visiting them allows me to witness to the victims and sometimes to family members who have just experienced a ‘Close Call.’

I, too, have had motorcycle accidents, and though none have been as severe as the victims I visited in the hospital, each accident I endured was, no doubt, also a ‘Close Call.’

Many people we meet in our lives have had Close Calls. Have you ever said or heard others make statements like…IF only I had been…a minute earlier, or a second later, or IF we had gone left instead of right…IF it had come a half an inch closer. IF I had taken that ride or gotten on that boat. IF I had not looked that split second in that direction, or IF, IF, IF – I know we all have IF stories like that. At the end of the story, IF we have a mind to think of it, we amaze ourselves and wonder, by the grace of God, that person could have been me, or God kept me from the worst of what it could have been. IF you are not thinking and thanking God like that, you should.

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.