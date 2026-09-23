CCS School Board holds September meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the evening of Sept. 3, the Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education met in the Central Office Board Room. Chairperson Jennifer Thompson called the meeting to order at 4:43 p.m.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Heather Driver, human resources director; Consuela Girty, superintendent, Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep. Michael Stamper from Aniwodihi, and Dinilawigi alternative rep. Lavita Hill from Kolanvyi.

Davis led the opening prayer.

Previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

CCS Data, Testing, and Accountability Director Sebastien Brun provided an update on recent data collected from parents to improve the school’s communication with families. He said he is identifying preferred methods of communication with families and working with the communications department to ensure important messages are effectively distributed to parents and the community.

Brun asked what information the board would like to receive frequent updates for, and the board responded that they would like to see student enrollment numbers reported on a quarterly basis.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director Dr. Heath Robertson provided a program update. He shared that 31 percent of CCS students earned CTE credentials, placing the school around the middle of rankings when compared with similar pathways across state schools.

Curriculum and Instruction Director Jennifer Martens provided an update. She said she welcomed two new members to her instructional staff, Nichole Efird and Jakeli Swimmer. She said the instructional team is working to bring guest speakers, lesson plans, and additional instructional resources into the classroom.

Martens said they hosted members of the Dadiwonisi Language Program from Tutiyi (Snowbird) to discuss Cherokee language initiatives and identify ways to support staff in incorporating Cherokee language in the classroom.

In Good News, Girty shared that Media Coordinator Todd Odom is now announcing the CHS Varsity Volleyball players ahead of their home games in the Cherokee language, and Cultural Facilitator Catcuce Tiger is assisting with pronunciation.

She also shared that the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) Program provides valuable work experience for students, and several students are gaining experience working in a variety of places throughout the community.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. Names are redacted from the consent agenda to allow new employees a two-week period to alert their previous employers.

27-055 Cherokee Central Schools Exceptional Student Services contract with Soliant be approved to provide services to students for this school year 2026-27. The combined contracts exceed $25,000.00

27-056 REDACTED is approved as the Varsity Wrestling Volunteer for this school year.

27-057 Cherokee Central Schools Exceptional Student Services contract with The Stepping Stones Group be approved to provide services to students for this school year 2026-27. The combined contracts exceed $25,000.

The board entered closed session at 6:05 p.m. and exited at 6:46 p.m. The board decided that they would meet only one time in October, due to the 114th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair coinciding with the board meeting on Oct. 5. Instead, the board will only meet on Oct. 19 for the month of October.