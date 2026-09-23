CCS School Board holds second August meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education met on the evening of Aug. 17 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:46 p.m. by Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Heather Driver, human resources director; Ashley Leonard, attorney; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Consuela Girty, superintendent.

Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep., had an excused absence. Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep., was absent.

Davis led the opening prayer.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Davis.

Students from Cohort 3 of the LifeCamp Program presented to the board. Students shared that they learned cooking, budgeting, shopping, communication, presenting, and public speaking skills.

The students also provided an update on the Elders’ Parking Project. The students worked with Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Art Teacher Megan Barnes to create a mural design, which included the Seven Clans of the Cherokee, and other culturally significant art pieces.

In Good News, Girty shared an update on the 2026 Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey (YRRS). She said the data reflected improvements in student wellbeing including decreases in reporting feelings of sadness and hopelessness, suicidal ideation, and vaping and marijuana use.

Girty also shared that recent cultural programming has contributed to increased student understanding of Cherokee identity, and better practices for supporting students. A full day of cultural professional development is planned for Oct. 30 with sessions focused on cultural awareness and supporting students within the campus community.

CCS Finance Director Dr. Debora Foerst, and CBC Finance Director Rhonica Via, provided financial updates. Dr. Foerst shared that for the athletic budget, the target spending for the month of August was 13 percent and they were right at it with 13.7 percent. She said at the beginning of each year, insurance, supplies, and uniform payments are due, contributing to the spending. She also said that the school board’s targeted budget for the month of August is 13 percent, and they were well under with 5.3 percent. Via said that the overall budget is on target.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Lambert seconded by Reed-Cooper.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta. The names from the consent agenda are now unredacted following the two-week period for alerting previous employers.

27-043 Mary Jane Smith is approved as a Volunteer for the Cherokee High School.

27-044 was pulled administratively.

27-045 Matthew Martens is approved as the Cherokee Central Schools Varsity Boys Soccer Assistant Coach.

27-046 Scott Lambert is approved as the Cherokee Central Schools Varsity Boys Soccer Volunteer.

27-047 Ahli-sha Stephens is approved as the Cherokee Central Schools Varsity Indoor Track & Field Head Coach.

27-048 Josiah Lossiah is approved as the Cherokee Central Schools JV Boys Basketball Head Coach.

27-049 Darius Williams is approved as the CHS Volunteer Volleyball Coach for SY 2026-2027.

In new business, the assistant principal job description was revised with a motion by Lambert seconded by Davis. The board entered closed session at 6:47 p.m. and exited closed session at 7:27 p.m.

Thompson said she was approached and asked why Cherokee Youth Football does not have a place to warm-up before their games on Saturday, and if they could use the soccer field. Toineeta asked the same question about using the soccer field for warm-ups. Girty said the soccer field is currently being used for Cherokee High School Varsity Soccer, and they do not want the field messed up. She said she would check to see if they could use the softball and baseball field.

Reed-Cooper asked why elderly parking was not being enforced at the youth football games. Girty said CCS staff are not staffing the parking lot; Cherokee Recreation is responsible for staffing the parking lot.

Thompson asked if something could be done about standing water that puddles up where the youth football cheerleaders stand during games. Girty said the drainage does not work correctly there, and she would look into getting a squeegee to push the water off from that area.

Davis said he was asked if the school had any Promethean Boards available to donate to the community clubs. Girty said if one comes available, an email will be sent out.

Davis asked about the cost of recent construction at the school and if it was on budget. Girty said it is on budget.

Davis asked about the Cherokee language program. Girty said the goal is to get more Cherokee speakers in the classroom. Currently, Cherokee language teachers are rotating through classrooms at the elementary school. She said they want to do the same with the middle school and get more classes at the high school. She said there is a position open at the high school, and she suggested to CHS Principal Craig Barker that the position be reserved for a speaker.

Girty said they currently have 1,346 students enrolled in the school system.

The meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m.