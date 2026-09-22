Groups seeking federal acknowledgement as an Indian Tribe (September 2026 update)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Each month, the One Feather will give an update on the various groups seeking federal acknowledgment as an Indian Tribe either through Congressional means or by going through the OFA (Office of Federal Acknowledgment) process.

Groups seeking acknowledgment through Congress

Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina

This group, based in Hollister, N.C., has state recognition in the State of North Carolina. They are seeking acknowledgment through House bill H.R. 2929 which was introduced by Rep. Donald G. David (D-N.C.) on April 17, 2025. This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on April 17, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians

This group, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., has state recognition in the State of Michigan. They are seeking acknowledgement through two Congressional bills – House bill H.R. 3255 which was introduced by Rep. Hillar J. Scholten (D-Mich.) on May 7, 2025 and Senate Bill 2160 which was introduced by Sen. Gary C. Peters (D-Mich.) on June 25, 2025. H.R. 3255 was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on May 7, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time. Senate Bill 2160 was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on June 25, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia

This group, based in Fredericksburg, Va., has state recognition in the State of Virginia. They are seeking acknowledgment through House bill H.R. 4750 which was introduced by Rep. Eugene Simon Vindman (D-Va.) on July 23, 2025. This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 23, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County, Virginia

This group, based in Southampton County, Va., has state recognition in the State of Virginia. They are seeking acknowledgment through House bill H.R. 5144 which was introduced by Rep. Jennifer A. Kiggans (R-Va.) on Sept. 4, 2025. The bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 4, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Nottoway Tribe of Virginia

This group, based in Spring Grove, Va., has state recognition in the State of Virginia. They are seeking acknowledgment through House bill H.R. 5327 which was introduced by Rep. Jennifer L. McClellen (D-Va.) on Sept. 11, 2025. This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 11, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Mono Lake Kootzaduka’a Tribe

This group is based in Lee Vining, Calif. They are seeking acknowledgment through House bill H.R. 5820 which was introduced by Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) on Oct. 24, 2025. This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Oct. 24, 2025. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Groups seeking acknowledgment through OFA Process

The OFA lists the following criteria that petitioning groups must meet in order to receive federal acknowledgment:

“Under the Department’s regulations, in order to meet this standard, petitioning groups must demonstrate that they meet each of seven mandatory criteria. The petitioner must:

demonstrate that it has been identified as an American Indian entity on a substantially continuous basis since 1900; show that a predominant portion of the petitioning group comprises a distinct community and has existed as a community from historical times until the present; demonstrate that it has maintained political influence or authority over its members as an autonomous entity from historical times until the present; provide a copy of the group’s present governing document including its membership criteria; demonstrate that its membership consists of individuals who descend from the historical Indian tribe or from historical Indian tribes that combined and functioned as a single autonomous political entity and provide a current membership list; show that the membership of the petitioning group is composed principally of persons who are not members of any acknowledged North American Indian tribe; and demonstrate that neither the petitioner nor its members are the subject of congressional legislation that has expressly terminated or forbidden the Federal relationship.

Note: Following are some definitions, from the OFA, to better understand the terms used.

“A Phase I Technical Assistance (TA) review is a preliminary evaluation by the Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA), within the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to check specific mandatory criteria of a documented federal acknowledgment petition.”

“The Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA) places a petition ‘Awaiting Active Consideration’ when it is fully documented and ready for evaluation but staff are currently occupied with a limited number of active petitions ahead of it in the queue.”

Piro/Manso/Tiwa Indian Tribe of the Pueblo of San Juan Guadalupe

This group, based in Las Cruces, N.M., has state recognition in the State of New Mexico. They are currently awaiting petitioner response to Phase I TA Review.

Muscogee Nation of Florida

This group, based in Ponce de Leon, Fla., has state recognition in the State of Florida. They are currently awaiting active consideration.

United Houma Nation, Inc.

This group, based in Houma, La., has state recognition in the State of Louisiana. They are currently awaiting supplement.

Biloxi-Chitimacha Confederation of Muskogees, Inc.

This group, based in Bourg, La, is an alliance of three state-recognized tribes in Louisiana including: Bayou Lafourche Band, Grand Caillou/Dulac Band, and Isle de Jean Charles Band. They are currently awaiting supplement.

Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe

This group, based in Montegut, La., has state recognition in the State of Louisiana. They are currently awaiting supplement.

Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation

This group is based in Mariposa, Calif. They are currently awaiting supplement.

Juaneno Band of Mission Indians, Adjachemen Nation

This group is based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. They are currently awaiting supplement.

Meherrin Tribe

This group, based in Murfreesboro, N.C., has state recognition in the State of North Carolina. They are currently awaiting supplement.

Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians

This group, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., has state recognition in the State of Michigan. They are awaiting active consideration. This group, as referenced above, is also seeking acknowledgment through two Congressional bills.

Schaghticoke Indian Tribe

This group is based in Kent, Conn. and has state recognition in the State of Connecticut. They are in a Phase II TA Review.

Butte Tribe of Bayou Bourbeaux

This group is based in Natchitoches, La. They are in a Phase I Proposed Finding.

Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

This group is based in San Fernando, Calif. They are awaiting active consideration.

Chihene Nde Nation of New Mexico

This group is based in Las Cruces, N.M. The OFA is currently awaiting petitioner response to Phase I TA Review.

Tripanick Nansemond Family Indian Tribe

This group is based in Brandon, Miss. They are awaiting active consideration.

Salinan Tribe of Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties

This group is based in Atascadero, Calif. They are awaiting active consideration.

Tuskarora Nation of Moratoc Indians

This group, based in Red Springs, N.C., has state recognition in the State of North Carolina. They are awaiting active consideration.

Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation

This group, based in West Point, Va., has state recognition in the State of Virginia. They are awaiting active consideration.

Affiliated Ute Citizens of the State of Utah

This group is based in Fort Duchesne, Utah. They are awaiting active consideration.

Salyersville Indian Community

This group is based in Salyersville, Ky. They are awaiting active consideration.

Gabrielino/Tongva Nation

This group is based in Industry, Calif. They are awaiting active consideration.

Amah Mutsun Tribal Band of Mission San Juan Bautista

This group is based in La Jolla, Calif. They are in the OFA Public Comment Period.