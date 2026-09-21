FOOTBALL: Cherokee wins SMC conference-opener

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

ROSMAN, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) traveled to the Rosman Tigers in Rosman, N.C. on the evening of Tsungilosdi (Friday), Duliisdi (Sept.) 18 and came away with a 42-14 win in their Smoky Mountain Conference opener.

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty/One Feather Assistant

1st Quarter

– 8:07 – CHER – Jeron Martens 31-yard pass to Tsula Howlingcrane. Jonattan Escobar kick good. Cherokee 7 Rosman 0

– 5:53 – CHER – Kingston Welch 1-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 14 Rosman 0.

– 1:11 – ROS – Zeke Gainey 27-yard pass to Isaac Muniz. Gainey 2-point conversion run good. Cherokee 14 Rosman 8.

2nd Quarter

– 10:33 – CHER – Kingston Welch 4-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 21 Rosman 8.

7:53 – CHER – Kingston Welch 3-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 28 Rosman 8.

– 0:00 – CHER – Martens 8-yard pass to Noah Watty. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 35 Rosman 8.

3rd Quarter

– 5:54 – CHER – Kingston Welch 1-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 42 Rosman 8.

4th Quarter

– 6:26 – ROS – Brayan Reynaldo 4-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Cherokee 42 Rosman 14.

FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 42 Rosman 14

GAME STATISTICS

Source: Cherokee Central Schools and Maxpreps

PASSING: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 4 of 7, 62 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; Rosman – M. Griffin 1 of 6 for 27 yds, 1 TD

RUSHING LEADERS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 3 for 23 yds; Kingston Welch 23 for 225 yds, 4 TD, long of 67; Rosman – B. Reynaldo 15 for 103 yds, 1 TD; B. Owen 8 for 34 yds; C. Dodson 11 for 73 yds; Z. Gainey 13 for 34 yds

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Tsula Howlingcrane 2 for 39 yds, 1 TD; Noah Watty 1 for 8 yds, 1 TD; Mack Burgess 1 for 15 yds; Rosman – I. Muniz 1 for 27 yds, 1 TD

TOTAL YARDS: Cherokee – 322; Rosman – 277

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Cherokee – Siah Teesateskie 10 tackles; Levi Tramper 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL; Colin Lossie 9 tackles; Sonny Foalima 8 tackles; Drallen Ledford 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 PBU, 1 Fumble Recovery; Zaynon Taylor 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB Pressure, 1 Fumble Recovery; Cain Welch 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 Fumble Recovery; Kyitan Johnson 6 tackles; Greyson Ledford 5 tackles; Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles, 1 PBU; Kimo Sokol 4 tackles, 2 PBUs; Johnny Long 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB Pressures; Waya Hernandez 2 tackles; Tsula Howlingcrane 2 tackles; Noah Watty 2 tackles; John Gloyne 2 tackles; Noah Dossett 1 tackle, 1 QB Pressure; Preston Roach 1 tackle; Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle. ROSMAN – M. Griffin 7, 1 TFL; Z. Gainey 9; C. Dodson 9, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack; D. Friend 5

PATs: Cherokee – Jonathan Escobar 6 of 6

PATs: Cherokee – Jonathan Escobar 6 of 6