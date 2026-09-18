Tribe hosts Cherokee Archaeological Symposium

By DAWN ARNEACH

One Feather Ad Sales Coordinator

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 12th Annual Cherokee Archaeological Symposium was held on Nvgine iga (Thursday) Duliisdi (Sept.) 17 at the Harrahs’ Cherokee Casino Resort in the Event Center in Cherokee, N.C. The event was hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) which is led by Dr. Beau Carroll, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.

In a welcome to the attendees, Dr. Carroll stated the purpose of the symposium is to bring Cherokee Community members and academics into the same room, to help reconnect with ancestral landscapes. Before the presentations started, Uwesti (Jack Cooper) led the group in an opening prayer in the Cherokee language. Historic Preservation Specialist, Stephen Yerka, was the day’s master of ceremonies.

The presenters were EBCI tribal members, honorary EBCI tribal members, and professors that work to promote and preserve Indigenous/ Cherokee sites, knowledge and to bring a better understanding of how the ancestors of the Cherokees lived precontact.

Several professors from the University of South Carolina, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shared how they are working within their universities to work better with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) as well as working with tribal entities to aid in returning items in the archives.

Angelina Jumper, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the cultural resource supervisor for the Junaluska Museum, shared how people can reach out to the Cultural Institutional review Board (CIRB) for any plans of upcoming research people are thinking of doing. The CIRB ensures that the research is conducted ethically, respectfully and with accountability to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Dr. Brett Riggs gave an overview of the Watauga mound, the significance of the area and its alignment for the winter and summer solstice. Dr. Tasha Benyshek talked about the archaeological work that was performed on what is known as the Boundary Tree tract and finding evidence of there being a 15th century Cherokee palisade. Other talks covered prescribed fire burns and how it is being used more today. Tennessee is set to add 14 new state parks, one of which has a mound site within the park’s boundaries. Also discussed was the use of ground penetrating radar to help identify areas of importance without disturbing the sites.

The Symposium ended with the Principal Chief Leon D. Jones Award for Archaeological Excellence. This is given to an individual whose work has made an important contribution to protecting Cherokee places and improving our understanding of Cherokee history. This year’s award was given to Shawn Patch of new South Associates, for his work in geophysics in the Southeast. He has spent much of his career using ground penetrating radar, magnetometry and other nondestructive methods to better understand archaeological sites while limiting physical disturbance.