This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Theo Wright serves as the Two-Spirit head dancer at Neerchokikoo Powwow

Theo Wright, Klamath and Oglala Lakota, served as the Two-Spirit head dancer at the 14th Annual Neerchokikoo Powwow in Portland, Oreg., on Unadodaquidena (Saturday) Duliisdi (Sept.) 12. The powwow began including Two-Spirit head dancers in 2023.

Read more: Intergenerational Two-Spirit head dancers find joy in expressing themselves freely – ICT

Orange Shirt Day is coming up Duliisdi (Sept.) 30

Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is coming up Duliisdi (Sept.) 30. The day honors the Native children who suffered Indian Boarding Schools.

Read more: Orange Shirt Society – Every Child Matters

CLARITY Act fails cloture vote in U.S. Senate

On Taline Iga (Tuesday) Duliisdi (Sept.) 15, the CLARITY Act, which would establish a legal framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, failed to pass a closure vote 50-49. The CLARITY Act would have legalized prediction markets, which leaders across Indian Country say is a direct affront to tribal gaming.

Read more: Indian Country Stands Strong as Senate Blocks CLARITY Act – MVSKOKE Media