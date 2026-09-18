SPEAKING OF FAITH: A close call: Part 1 of 8

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17-29; 1 Timothy 2:3-4; Luke 15:7

FACED WITH DEATH

Before and since I met my wife, I was a motorcycle enthusiast for fifty-some years. Back then, that is what you would have called me unless you saw me riding on the street with my colors, and then you would probably call me a biker.

For 14 years, until as recently as 2018, I was a Christian Biker, and I belonged to a group called Heaven’s Saints Motorcycle Ministry. I am no longer a biker. I have quit riding, and though I still desire to ride, I cannot ride safely for reasons resulting from a motorcycle accident I sustained in 2005 and my age.

One week while studying the book of James for Sunday School, I became convicted by God’s Holy Spirit. As a teacher in Sunday School, the blessing is learning more than your students because you must be prepared to teach and answer questions. All teachers and preachers know this. James and the Holy Spirit inspired me, and I felt the call to go out on faith to work as a home missionary to a lost world of bikers. I felt then, as I do now, that we are all called as Christians to GO OUT as written in (Matthew 28:19) and spread the gospel.

I felt drawn to the motorcycle biker ministry because most of those sinners do not come looking for Jesus or seeking Him in buildings or sanctuaries like most of our churches, and I lived closely in that circle of bikers. Bikers have a code that is lived by and understood only by other bikers. It is a code I knew well and respected.

Luke 14:23 says, Those He invites are found out there on the highways and the hedges, and we must compel them to come in so God’s house might be filled.

Dear Lord God and Father, with tears, I request that you inspire those who read and hear this message to repent and draw unto you before it is too late. I pray that each soul might realize how precious Your gift of Life is and how You are in control of every breath we take. Invite those who do not know You today to bring their Life to You and give You their devotion and purpose for living.