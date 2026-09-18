OBITUARY: Sammy Lee Evans

Sammy Lee Evans, age 65, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. He was born on Jan. 8, 1961.

Sammy was preceded in death by his father, Sam (Buster) Evans, and his mother, Geraldine Evans.

Those who knew Sammy will remember a man shaped by steady determination and a strong work ethic, meeting life with resilience and seeing each day as something to be lived fully. An adventurous spirit ran through him, whether he was spending time outdoors or simply enjoying the company of others. He also had the rare gift of storytelling – sharing moments and memories in a way that brought people together and kept laughter and conversation close at hand.

Sammy worked as a Master Concrete Finisher, a trade that reflected his persistence, skill, and pride in doing things the right way.

In his personal time, Sammy found joy in camping, riding horses, and especially in the freedom of riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also loved socializing and valued the simple, meaningful connection of time spent with family and friends.

Sammy enjoyed volunteering for Tribal Services, offering his time in a way that spoke to his sense of responsibility and his willingness to show up where help was needed.

He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Norris, Tabatha Cameron (Wesley), and Bella Jones; his sons, Ayden Evans (Becky) and Corey Rogers; his sisters, Robin Hembree and Stephanie Randles (Rick); his special friend, Michelle Evans; and his partner, Kay Jones; along with nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to UT Hospice Staff.

A service will be announced at a later date.