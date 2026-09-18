EBCI Tribal Option unveils Third StoryWalk at Cherokee County Clinic

Submitted by EBCI Tribal Option

MARBLE, N.C. – EBCI Tribal Option joined community partners to unveil a new StoryWalk at the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority’s Cherokee County Clinic, creating an outdoor space where children and families can read, walk, and spend time together.

The StoryWalk is the third established through EBCI Tribal Option’s Eat Well, Play Well, Stay Well initiative, which promotes healthy lifestyles by making opportunities for literacy, movement and family connection more accessible throughout the community. The third installment, along with the other two location at the Oconaluftee Island Park and Whitewater Landing in Cherokee, is a joint project with the Office of the Principal Chief Michell Hicks to promote Early Literacy.

“This is the third StoryWalk created as part of EBCI Tribal Option’s Eat Well, Play Well, Stay Well initiative, and each one advances the vision we had from the beginning of creating welcoming spaces where children and families can read, move and spend time together,” said James Burns, director of EBCI Tribal Option. “A StoryWalk brings literacy and physical activity together in a simple but intentional way. As families follow the trail from page to page, children are strengthening their reading skills while moving their bodies, enjoying the outdoors and connecting with those around them.”

The new installation features “The Colored Rabbits”, written by J.C. Wachacha. The book incorporates the Cherokee language throughout the story, helping introduce young readers to the language while honoring Wachacha’s work to preserve it for future generations.

With the help of Principal Chief Hicks, Students from New Kituwah Academy led guests on the inaugural walk around the trail, stopping at each station to follow the story from page to page. EBCI Tribal Option also provided colored rabbits to accompany the featured book and help make the experience more engaging for the children. The Qualla Library partnered with the event and provide free books to students, including additional other language books written by JC Wachacha.

“Thank you to the Hospital and the Foundation and everyone who made it possible to feature JC’s book on this StoryWalk,” said Tribal Councilman Adam Wachacha. “It means a lot to our entire family to see his legacy and the work he has done around our language preserved in a way that can reach more people.”

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation worked with Arrowhead Contractors and Diamondback Contractors to construct and install the StoryWalk. CIHA’s Maintenance Department also assisted with the broader beautification project, including the new garden area outside the clinic.

“The location of this StoryWalk here at this clinic would not have been possible without the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation and the generous supporters of its 2025 Gala,” said Burns. “The Foundation made the beautification of the Cherokee County Clinic a priority for that year’s Gala as a way to honor this clinic’s location next to the Trail of Tears Corridor. The funds raised helped create the trail that circles the clinic and now features this StoryWalk, as well as the outdoor sitting area that offers patients, families and staff a comfortable place to rest, gather and enjoy the surroundings. We are grateful to the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation, its donors and everyone who supported the Gala. Their generosity transformed an idea into a space that will promote literacy, movement, connection and wellness for years to come.”

Located beside the Trail of Tears Corridor, the Cherokee County Clinic holds a meaningful connection to the history of the land and the Cherokee people. The new walking trail, StoryWalk and outdoor gathering area were thoughtfully developed to recognize that connection while providing patients, families, staff and other community members with additional opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and be active.

Through the Eat Well, Play Well, Stay Well initiative, EBCI Tribal Option will continue working with Principal Chief Hicks and other community partners to create spaces and programs that support the health and well-being of children and families.