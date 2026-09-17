Pam Straughan joins SCC’s Board of Trustees

Submitted by Southwestern Community College

SYLVA, N.C. – Continuing a rich tradition of representation from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), Pam Straughan, an EBCI tribal member of Cherokee, was sworn in as the newest member of Southwestern Community College’s Board of Trustees.

Mark Jones, who currently serves as chair, was also appointed to a new term and sworn in on Sept. 8.

Straughan currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff-Constituent Services under Principal Chief Michell Hicks. She previously served for 13 years as the EBCI Director of Youth and Adult Education Programs.

She joins a board at SCC that previously included former EBCI Principal Chiefs Walter Jackson, Noah Powell and Leon Jones.

She holds an associate degree in Business Administration and a certificate in Paralegal Technology – Real Estate from SCC. She also earned a bachelor’s in Business and Public Administration from The University of Virginia – Wise as well as a master’s in Higher Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Appointed to SCC’s board by the Senate of the N.C. General Assembly, Straughan has begun a four-year term that runs through June 30, 2030.

“It is an honor to serve on the SCC Board of Trustees,” Straughan said. “I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to serving with the Board of Trustees to support SCC’s mission, its students, families and communities it serves.”

Jones was appointed by the House of Representatives of the N.C. General Assembly. A fourth-generation resident of Jackson County, he has served as chair of the Jackson County Airport Authority since 2012.

He previously served four terms on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and also was past president of both the Cashiers and Jackson County Chambers of Commerce. After spending 36 years as a hospitality professional in Jackson County, Jones retired three years ago.

“Throughout our history, Southwestern Community College has been extremely fortunate to have so many qualified individuals willing to serve in the capacity as members of our Board of Trustees,” Dr. Don Tomas said. “We are grateful to our Board of Trustees for their commitment to supporting the college’s mission on student success, workforce development and community engagement.”