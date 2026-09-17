OBITUARY: Janice Faye Foltz (née Ander)

Janice Faye Foltz (née Ander), 80, of Bryson City, N.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1946, she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Janice lived a life rooted in nature and connection. She found peace on long walks through the woods and joy in quiet mornings spent watching birds from her porch. She cared deeply about the health of the natural world around her, and it showed in how she moved through life — attentive, grounded, and grateful for the small things.

Though she never had children of her own, Janice’s capacity to love was boundless. She poured that love into her niece and nephew, her friends, and everyone lucky enough to be part of her circle. She was known for having an opinion and sharing it, whether you asked for it or not — always from a place of honesty and care. She loved those she called friends fiercely and would do anything for them.

Janice had a gift for storytelling. She had cooked for many people throughout her life, and the stories she told about them and about everything she’d lived through were treasured by those who heard them. To her niece and nephew, she was not only an aunt but also a friend and confidante, someone she spoke with almost daily. That closeness, that constant presence, leaves a hole that won’t be easily filled.

Janice will be remembered for her love of nature, fierce loyalty, sharp opinions freely expressed, and the stories that shaped who she was.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Ander Sr.; her mother, Sarah Smythe (née Reed); and her sister, Patricia Mount (née Ander).

She is survived by her former spouse, Levi Foltz; her half-brothers, Albert Ander Jr. and Joseph Ander; her step-brother, Tommy Tonkoci; her niece and nephew; many cousins from her mother’s beloved family; and a far-flung web of dear friends and loved ones who were her family by choice.

At Janice’s request, there will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for later this fall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project or to the Mainspring Conservation Trust.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.