Cochran and Sleight III cases continued to December

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Duliisdi (Sept.) 8 session of Cherokee criminal and civil domestic violence court was cancelled. The One Feather inquired about two sexual abuse cases that were set to appear in the Duliisdi 8 session: former Swain Co. Sheriff Curtis Cochran, and former Santa’s Land Santa Bevier Hasbrouck Sleight III. Both cases were continued to the Vsgiyi (Dec.) 7 court session.

Cochran is facing charges in Cherokee Tribal Court for two counts of oppression in office, one count of assault on a female, and one count of abusive sexual contact. He is also charged by the state with felonious restraint, assault on a female, sexual battery, and solicitation to commit prostitution.

Sleight III is charged in Cherokee Tribal Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of abusive sexual contact, three counts of offensive touching, two counts of contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors, and two counts of child abuse in the first degree.

Shawnenna Caroline Roland, the mother of Sleight’s alleged victims, is facing federal charges for child abuse, child neglect, and assault in Indian Country. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. on Dunindi (Oct.) 5.

The One Feather will continue to monitor and provide updates on these cases.