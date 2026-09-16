Prepare now for the upcoming heating season 

Submitted by EBCI Senior Center

As the last weeks of summer come to an end, the door opens to fall, and before long, Old Man Winter will arrive. Heating season is one of the busiest times of the year for the EBCI Senior Center.

The Supplemental Heating Assistance Program provides financial assistance to help offset the cost of propane, kerosene (K-1), fuel oil, or electricity for eligible elders. Tribal members are fortunate to have access to this valuable benefit. Not many tribes are able to offer assistance that helps cover essential home heating expenses.

Information from the EBCI Senior Center states, “As members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, we are blessed with many benefits that support our well-being. One such benefit is gaming disbursements received through General Welfare or Per Capita payments. As heating season approaches, it is wise to set aside a portion of these funds to help prepare for colder weather.

Budgeting even an extra $100, or whatever amount your budget allows, can help ensure you have enough propane, electricity, or other heating resources throughout the winter months. Planning ahead can prevent the stress of running low on heat during a time of year when it is most essential.”

Applications for the upcoming heating season will be available Sept. 28, 2026 through Jan. 29, 2027. Please note that if you receive propane service from a company other than Mountain Community Propane, our contracted provider, you will need to submit your invoices for payment as outlined in the Senior Citizens Handbook.

Stay warm, plan ahead, and take advantage of the resources available to support you during the winter season.