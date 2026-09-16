OBITUARY: Diamond John Rattler

Diamond John Rattler, age 89, of Fayetteville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. He was born to the late Woodie Cornsilk Rattler and John West Rattler on Jan. 20, 1937. He served in the Marines during the Korean War.

Diamond was the husband to Patricia Williamson whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, Diamond is preceded in death by his brothers, Norman and Walter Rattler; sister-in-law, Theresa Rattler; and niece, Loretta Adams.

He is survived by children, Bobby Lynn Locklear (Justin Chavis), and Stella Renna Williamson (Coma Jenkins); grandchildren, Alycia Locklear, Leeondra Black, Raquan Williamson, Serenity Jenkins, Jusiah Chavis; great grandchildren, Melah Teddar, Cartier Ingram, and Kessiaus Smith; nieces Dawn Jumper (Dave), Debra Thomas (Roy); great nieces, Clareece Rattler, Karina “Botch” Squirrell, Brionna Jumper; great great niece, Go-gi Jumper; great great nephew, Zaynon Taylor, and a special brother-in-law, Bobby “Chicken” Williamson.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Rattler Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family.