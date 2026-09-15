OBITUARY: Sarah N. Toineeta

Sarah N. Toineeta, 45, of the Big Y Community, went to her Heavenly Home unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

She was the daughter of the late Mike Leroy Thompson and Dorothy L. Lossiah Thompson. She was a member of Waterfalls Baptist Church and like her mom, Sarah enjoyed singing. She worked many years at Tribal Construction, but spent the last year at the Tribal Courthouse, where she was an assistant Court Clerk. Outside of work, Sarah had recently opened up her own “Scoops” shop called “Ta-la-du Scoops”.

Sarah is survived by her daughters, Praire Toineeta (Maddox), and Teela Ross; two brothers, Albert Martin Jr. (Candy), and Jason Shell; nieces, Kara Martin (Austin) and Felicity Shell; nephews, Earl Martin and Ezra Brown; great nephew, Grayson McKinney; great nieces, Naavy McKinney, Aspen Thompson, and Macy Thompson, as well as her two cats, Stormi Rose and Pryscilla Rae who she loved greatly.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Cylas Mychal; several aunts, uncles, and cousins who she loved dearly.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Rev. Scotty Chekelelee will officiate with burial at Lossiah Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Perry Arkansas, John Chastain, Maddox Smith-Sneed, Josh Crowe, David Wolfe, and Bo Crowe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Grayson McKinney and Ezra Brown.