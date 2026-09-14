10th Annual Cherokee Skate Jam largest yet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Wheels were thundering across the concrete as the 10th Annual Cherokee Skate Jam was held at the Ayvdagwalosgiyi (Thunder Place) in Elawodi (Yellowhill) in Cherokee, N.C., on Unadodaquidena (Saturday), Duliisdi (Sept.) 12. The free event was sponsored by the Yellowhill Community Club and organized by a committee including Anita Lossiah, Robert Stalcup, Virginia Johnson, and Ira Smart.

Lossiah, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) who lives in Elawodi, commented, “The community initiated the first Cherokee Skate Jam. And we’ve been rolling with it every year, except two. We weren’t here two years during Covid.”

She was very happy with the turnout on Saturday. “I think it’s been exceptional. We have had 45 participants sign up today. That’s the most we’ve ever had. My actual goal was to reach over 30 and we’ve done 45 so just super thankful about that. And, this year has been phenomenal since it is the 10th Annual Skate Jam. We have had a team that worked together to have more planning involved. We’ve had more community participation. We’ve had more community sponsors. We have more vendors. We have more merch that’s been donated to the event for prizes. And we’ve had community members donate money for money prizes. We had participation from the Principal Chief for our trophies. So, this has been a really good year.”

Smart is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation with EBCI heritage who lives in Elawodi. He said, “It went absolutely well – the best we’ve had out of the 10 Skate Jams! Next year will be even better!

I am hoping to have some guest pro skaters at next year’s event. So, it’ll keep growing for sure – especially with all of the support we received this year from tribal officials, local businesses and even out of town businesses.”

Smart added, “Firstly, I want to give a huge thanks to my community, Elawodi. Without them, this event would not be possible. Secondly, SonShines General Store for hooking us up on some delicious sandwiches for the participants and volunteers! Thirdly, I want to thank my sponsors of the event, my team and family, Flipside Boardshop and Indigenous Boutique & Spa, and our other sponsors who donated merch. Without these amazing sponsors this year’s event would not be possible without their wonderful support!”

Following are the winners of the various divisions:

Beginner: 1 – JJ Ledford, 2 – Daryan Smith, 3 – Alyssa Cox, Honorable Mention – Nakos Calhoun

Intermediate: 1 – Micah Latiner, 2 – Cove Nelson, 3 – Kaden Berns, Honorable Mention – Colin Lanning

Open/Advanced: 1 – Jared Lee, 2 – Daniel Vera, 3 – Jayson Bonds, Honorable Mention – Jon Garrett

Most Stylish: Reggie Goldkuhl

Thrasher Award: Aniyah Garcia

Local Skater Award: Juddson Gloyne

Oldest/Youngest Skater: Jared Lee and Jack Daron Skirvin

After receiving his prize, Lee commented, “Thank you to the Yellowhill Community for pitching into the skate community and making a rad event happen.”

This year’s t-shirts were made at Rat Skate Shop in Kansas City, and they were designed by Dallas Bennett, an EBCI tribal member living in Tsisquohi (Birdtown) who is the founder of Dalasi Designs.

He commented, “I reached out to Ira, and I had some ideas in mind. I’ve really been working a lot with the booger mask figures lately and they really liked that with the skater design…they asked if I could incorporate the snakes from my logo into their logo for the shirt. So, this is what I came up with. Of course, the basket weave on the inside is a modification of the snake on a limb…I just tried to incorporate as many snaky elements and cultural elements as I could.”

Bennett also collaborated with Native Impressions on the design of a custom board for the event.

The following were sponsors at the event: Yellowhill Community Club; Flipside Boardshop; Indigenous Boutique & Spa; River Rat Skate Shop – T-shirts; Native Impressions – Custom skateboard; Delasi Designs – T-shirt design; Lloyd Arneach, Jr. – Judges, announcer, and DJ; Peggy Hill – Beginner Division prizes; Virginia Johnson – Intermediate Division prizes; Doris Johnson – Best Trick and Rumble Bowl prizes; Cyndi Foster; Wilbur Paul; John and Henri Gloyne; EBCI Beloved Woman Carmaleta Monteith; Johnnie Sue and Sonny Myers; Lisa Cucumber; Elawodi Rep. Shennelle Feather; Rob and Nancy Wahnetah; Dinilawigi Taline Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Vice Chairman) David Wolfe; BCOutdoors – Merch; Alien Skateboards – Merch; Artisans Skatepark – Merch; PoleJamSupplyCo – Merch; Hardcover Magazine – Merch; PIZZAGOAT88 – Merch; Wicked Slick Wax – Merch; SkatLMag – Merch; PillerRideCo – Merch; Skeleton Key MFG – Merch; DGK – Merch; Santa Cruz – Merch; Independent Trucks – Merch; Bones Wheels – Merch; Qualla Enterprises, LLC – Merch; EB95 – Merch; and Buffalotown – Merch.