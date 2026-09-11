Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on Gatlinburg Spur Sept. 14-30

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Beginning Sept. 14 and continuing through the end of the month, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will conduct multiple projects on the Gatlinburg Spur that will require single-lane closures. Visitors driving between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge during the closures can expect traffic delays. For the safety of park personnel and other travelers, please drive with extra caution.

On Sept. 14-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a single-lane closure is scheduled for the southbound section of the Spur between the Gatlinburg Welcome Center and the Gatlinburg City Limit for storm damage repairs. The park will add stabilization to the side of the road, replace concrete curbs and add drainage.

On Sept. 14-16 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., shoulder closures are scheduled for the north and southbound acceleration ramps near Huskey Grove Bridge for utility surveys for future construction. Personnel will be working behind the guardrails and medians of both the north and southbound lanes. Please drive with caution.

On Sept. 21-30 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., single-lane closures are scheduled for the north and southbound lanes near Huskey Grove Bridge for utility work. The park plans to start single-lane closures on the southbound lanes and then shift to the northbound lanes. The single-lane closure will affect the tunnel in the northbound lane. Work is scheduled to conclude for the day at noon on Sept. 25 and will not occur over the weekend.

The Spur is a vital transportation link within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, forming part of the scenic Foothills Parkway. Stretching approximately 4.2 miles, this four-lane divided roadway connects Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and serves as a gateway for millions of park visitors each year. The Spur is one of the busiest routes in the area, carrying an average of 40,000 vehicles per day during the summer season.

Check the park website for up-to-date information on road closures and construction.