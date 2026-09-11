This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Trump posts on X that New Mexico should be “New America”

President Donald J. Trump made a social media post suggesting that New Mexico be renamed “New America.” Former Secretary of the Department of Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) responded, stating in part, “New Mexico is not for renaming. Not up for sale.”

Read more: Deb Haaland Pushes Back on Trump’s Social Media Post Renaming the State as “New America” – Native News Online

World Suicide Prevention Day recognition across Indian Country

Nvgine Iga (Thursday) Duliisdi (Sept.) 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day. Tribal Nations across Indian Country held events recognizing the importance of the day and the impact of suicide in tribal communities.

Read more: The Silent Crisis: Suicide Among Native Americans Reflects Global Mental Health Emergency – Native News Online

Three children are laid to rest in their ancestral homelands after 135 years

Christine Redstone, Richard Morgan, and Peter Howe were returned to their homeland on Taline Iga (Tuesday) Duliisdi (Sept.) 8 to the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. The children died and were buried at Carlisle Indian School.

Read more: ‘We’re all related’: Montana welcome greets children home from Carlisle after more than 100 years – ICT